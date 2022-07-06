Technology News
  • Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent

Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent

The second generation of Apple AirPods Max isn't even in the lineup yet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 July 2022 02:32 IST
Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent

Apple AirPods Max new colour variants are expected to launch later this year

  • Apple AirPods Max was launched in India back in December 2020
  • The US Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent to Apple
  • Apple AirPods Max Smart Case may have a magnetic closure

Apple AirPods Max was launched in India back in December 2020. The second generation of the AirPods Max is not even in the lineup yet. But the US Patent and Trademark Office has now officially granted a patent to Apple that may possibly hint at an AirPods Max Smart Case. The upcoming case may have an opening into an interior region for the headphones, according to the report. Moreover, the new housing may also be provided with a magnetic clasp.

As reported by Patently Apple, Apple could be working on a smart case for the Apple AirPods Max. For this purpose, the US Patent and Trademark Office has now officially granted a patent to the AirPods Max manufacturing company, according to the report.

The report has also added that the new case might come with an opening into an interior region to store the headphones, while there can be a magnetic closure along the opening. The magnetic closure, along with mating flexible magnetic members, can help to form the opening.

"Each flexible magnetic member may be formed from magnetic particles or permanent magnet elements embedded in an elastomeric polymer. Elastomeric magnetic-field shunts may be provided in the flexible magnetic members. Multiple magnetic elements may be formed along the length of each magnetic member to form a multipole permanent magnet," the report said.

You can take a full look at this granted patent here.

Besides this, a previous report suggests that the Apple AirPods Max's new colour variants are expected to launch later this year. It was originally introduced in space grey, silver, green, pink, and sky blue colour variants. The report by Bloomberg's Mark Gunman also hopes that the over-ear headphones get a price cut. However, currently, there's no indication of the tech giant's price drop plans yet.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Further reading: Apple AirPods Max, Apple AirPods Max 2, Apple AirPods Max 2 Smart Case, Apple
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Apple AirPods Max Smart Case Said to Feature a Magnetic Clasp in New Patent
