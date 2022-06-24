Technology News
Apple AirPods Beta Firmware Tips Upcoming Support for Higher Quality LC3 Bluetooth Codec

The upcoming AirPods Pro is also expected to feature the next version of the H1 chip.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 24 June 2022 19:13 IST
Apple AirPods Max new colour variants will launch later this year

Highlights
  • LC3 code should improve sound and call quality of Apple Airpods Max
  • LC3 is Bluetooth’s future low-power, high-quality codec
  • Apple AirPods Max launched in India in December 2020

Apple AirPods beta firmware has reportedly started supporting a higher quality Bluetooth codec for the AirPods Max. This is expected to improve the Apple headphones' voice calls quality. The upcoming AirPods Pro is also expected to feature the next version of the H1 chip. The report also added that the true potential of the Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3) technology will need Bluetooth v5.2 along with a new generation of AirPods hardware. Another report earlier this year had indicated that Apple AirPods Max new colour variants will launch later this year.

A recent report by 9to5Mac indicated that developer George (via ShrimpApplePro) has enabled LC3 codec support for Apple AirPods Max through its beta firmware. LC3 is said to be Bluetooth's future low-power, high-quality codec that is expected to come soon to headphones. The LC3 codec is reportedly expected to “transmit at much lower bitrates without dropping the audio quality we currently see with Bluetooth's standard.”

If the LC3 codec is indeed brought to the firmware, it should improve the sound and audio call quality of the Apple Airpods Max. To recall, the report had also added that the true potential of the LC3 technology will need Bluetooth v5.2 along with a new generation of AirPods hardware. None of the AirPods feature Bluetooth v5.2 as of now. The report also said that the next generation of AirPods Pro, which is said to be codenamed B698, is expected to house the next version of the H1 chip.

Another recent report had also indicated that Apple AirPods Max new colour variants will launch later this year. Apple AirPods Max was introduced originally with Space Grey, Silver, Green, Pink, and Sky Blue colour variants. Apple AirPods Max was launched in India back in December 2020. The premium headphones from the American tech company were priced at Rs. 59,900.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful, comfortable, and luxurious 
  • Best-in-class controls 
  • Seamless connectivity with Apple devices 
  • Very good ANC and Transparency modes 
  • Wide, spacious soundstage 
  • Excellent, flexible sound
  • Bad
  • No power button, unpredictable power consumption  
  • Below-par battery life 
  • Smart Case is a bit silly 
  • Lightning charging port 
  • No ANC level adjustment
Read detailed Apple AirPods Max Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
