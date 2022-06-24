Apple AirPods beta firmware has reportedly started supporting a higher quality Bluetooth codec for the AirPods Max. This is expected to improve the Apple headphones' voice calls quality. The upcoming AirPods Pro is also expected to feature the next version of the H1 chip. The report also added that the true potential of the Low Complexity Communication Codec (LC3) technology will need Bluetooth v5.2 along with a new generation of AirPods hardware. Another report earlier this year had indicated that Apple AirPods Max new colour variants will launch later this year.

A recent report by 9to5Mac indicated that developer George (via ShrimpApplePro) has enabled LC3 codec support for Apple AirPods Max through its beta firmware. LC3 is said to be Bluetooth's future low-power, high-quality codec that is expected to come soon to headphones. The LC3 codec is reportedly expected to “transmit at much lower bitrates without dropping the audio quality we currently see with Bluetooth's standard.”

If the LC3 codec is indeed brought to the firmware, it should improve the sound and audio call quality of the Apple Airpods Max. To recall, the report had also added that the true potential of the LC3 technology will need Bluetooth v5.2 along with a new generation of AirPods hardware. None of the AirPods feature Bluetooth v5.2 as of now. The report also said that the next generation of AirPods Pro, which is said to be codenamed B698, is expected to house the next version of the H1 chip.

Another recent report had also indicated that Apple AirPods Max new colour variants will launch later this year. Apple AirPods Max was introduced originally with Space Grey, Silver, Green, Pink, and Sky Blue colour variants. Apple AirPods Max was launched in India back in December 2020. The premium headphones from the American tech company were priced at Rs. 59,900.

