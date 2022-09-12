Ambrane Glares, the first smart glasses from the Indian tech company have been launched. Glares are an open-ear audio glasses that come with built-in speakers that are hidden in the frame. The smart glasses also feature Bluetooth v5.1, Two Lens option that lets you change lens according to your surroundings, and a speaker system. The Indian company claims a battery life of 7 hours with just two hours of charging. The glasses which come in both round and square lens shapes and offer UV protection, according to the company.

Ambrane Glares price in India

Ambrane Glares price in India is set at Rs. 9,999. It is currently available for purchase via the company's website at Rs. 4,999 in round and square shapes, in a single Black colour option.

Ambrane Glares specifications

Ambrane Glares come with built-in speakers with support for touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses (above the ears). They are equipped with a microphone, and feature HD surround sound, according to the company. Users can accept or reject calls, control music playback, and summon voice assistants using the touch controls. The Ambrane Glares support Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and are compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

As mentioned earlier, the glasses come in both round and square shapes. They feature lenses that block blue light for comfortable screen time. The two-lens option lets users swap the lenses according to their surroundings. The Ambrane Glares are UV400 certified, and are claimed to offer 99.99 percent protection from UV rays and radiation.

A hall switch on the Ambrane Glares powers up the temples of the glasses as soon as they are opened, according to Ambrane. The smart glasses have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, and are claimed to offer a battery life of 7 hours with just two hours of charging.