Amazon Soundbar Days Sale Brings Heavy Discounts on Popular Brands Such as Blaupunkt, Philips, LG, More

Amazon Soundbar Days sale kicked off on April 12.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 12 April 2022 17:06 IST
Photo Credit: LG

The LG SNH5’s price has been reduced to Rs. 19,999 from Rs. 39,990

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering discounts on soundbars from LG, Sony, and more
  • The Blaupunkt SBW08 is currently priced at Rs. 9,999
  • There are also deals available on multimedia speakers

Amazon Soundbar Days sale kicked off on Tuesday, April 12, and will last until April 14. It brings a slew of deals on soundbars, music systems, accessories, and more from top brands. There is up to 55 percent discount on music products from the likes of Sony, Zebronics, and Sonos. There are also additional no-cost EMI and exchange offers available on select models. You can find discounts on several types of soundbars such as Dolby-enabled soundbars, compact soundbars, and soundbars with subwoofers.

Check out some of the best Soundbar Days deals currently available on Amazon. You can also find discounts on multimedia speakers.

Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A Pro

Amazon Soundbar Days sale has brought down the price of the Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A Pro to Rs. 7,999. There are also no-cost EMI offers available on select credit cards. The Zebronics ZEB-Jukebar 3820A Pro features dual drivers paired with dual built-in subwoofers. It can deliver an audio output of 80W. The soundbar features HDMI ARC, optical input, Bluetooth v5.0, AUX, and USB modes of input.

Buy now: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 22,000)

LG SL4

The LG SL4 soundbar is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,990. You can also find no-cost EMI offers on select cards. This soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer for a combined audio output of 200W. The LG SL4 features the Adaptive Sound Control technology that automatically adjusts sound settings based on the source.

Buy now: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Blaupunkt SBW08

Amazon is currently offering the Blaupunkt SBW08 at Rs. 9,999. It also comes with no-cost EMI offers on select cards. The Blaupunkt SBW08 soundbar includes a wired subwoofer for a total audio output of 220W. You can choose from Music, Movies, News, and 3D sound modes for an immersive experience.

Buy now: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Philips Audio Performance TAPB603

The Philips Audio Performance TAPB603 can be bought for a reduced price of Rs. 27,990. Bajaj Finserv EMI card users can avail the no-cost EMI offer. It includes a 200W soundbar and a 120W subwoofer for a combined audio output of 320W. It features Dolby Atmos technology for delivering immersive cinematic sound.

Buy now: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 31,990)

LG SNH5

The Amazon Soundbar Days sale has reduced the price of the LG SNH5 to Rs. 19,999. There are a few no-cost EMI offers to choose from. The LG SNH5 is a 4.1 channel soundbar that includes a subwoofer. It can offer a total audio output of 600W.

Buy now: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 39,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
