Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best Headphones, Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon is also offering Spotify Premium membership with select earphones and headphones.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 October 2022 18:26 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best Headphones, Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 brings 80 percent discount on headphones

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount to select bank customers
  • Headphones, earphones from JBL, Samsung, Sony have gone on sale
  • The Oppo Enco Buds have received a massive 68 percent discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 brings the 'Happiness Upgrade Days' in its second week. Now, there is an instant 10 percent discount available to Citi Bank, OneCard, RBL Bank, and RuPay customers. You can currently find great deals on a wide range of electronic products. If you are looking to get your hands on headphones or earphones, then Amazon is offering up to an 80 percent discount on these purchases. During this festive season sale, you can also get up to a 6-month Spotify Premium membership for free with select items.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on TWS earphones

JBL Tune 130NC (Rs. 3,799)

The JBL Tune 130NC have received a 46 percent price cut during this Amazon sale. The online seller is also offering a 6-month Spotify Premium subscription on the purchase of these true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. They feature four microphones for clear voice pickup and active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones are said to deliver up to 40 hours of playback time with the charging case.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 7,990)

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with a massive 56 percent discount. Both of its earbuds get custom AKG two-way speakers with an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter. These TWS earphones include intelligent ANC and also come with an ambient sound mode. Battery life on them is said to be up to 8 hours on the earbuds and a total of up to 28 hours with the charging case.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Oppo Enco Buds (Rs. 1,299)

The Oppo Enco Buds can be purchased for Rs. 1,299, thanks to a whopping 68 percent discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. These TWS earphones are claimed to provide 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. It also features an 80-millisecond low-latency Game Mode.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on headphones

Sennheiser HD 450SE (Rs. 6,990)

You can get your hands on the Sennheiser HD 450SE with a 53 percent discount during the sale. Amazon has also bundled a 6-month Spotify Premium subscription with these wireless headphones. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with support for AAC, aptX, aptX low latency, and more codecs. These headphones have a closed-back design and feature ANC technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Sony WH-CH710N (Rs. 7,900)

These wireless headphones from Sony are currently available with a 47 percent discount. You also get a 6-month Spotify Premium subscription with them. The Sony WH-CH710N are equipped with 30mm driver units. Their battery is said to last for up to 35 hours and they also come with a quick charge feature. There is an inbuilt microphone for hands-free calling, and volume and media controls on the earpiece.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,900 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Skullcandy Hesh Evo (Rs. 7,299)

The Skullcandy Hesh Evo are wireless headphones that pack 40mm drivers for clear and rich audio output. They are said to have a battery life of up to 36 hours. In addition, a 10-minute quick charge is said to provide an additional backup of up to 3 hours. They have a flat foldable design and are equipped with a lightweight headband for comfort during long listening hours. You can get these Skullcandy headphones with a 51 percent discount during this festive season sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,299 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on wired/ neckband earphones

Sennheiser CX 300S (Rs. 2,790)

Get the chance to purchase the Sennheiser CX 300S wired earphones at a discounted price of Rs. 2,790 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 and also get a 6-month subscription to Spotify Premium. They sport an in-ear design for ambient noise cancellation and an immersive listening experience. They also come with a 1.2-metre tough and tangle-resistant cable.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,790 (MRP Rs. 3,490)

Sony WI-XB400 (Rs. 2,499)

The Sony WI-XB400 are neckband-style wireless earphones that have received a 50 percent discount. Amazon is also offering a 6-month Spotify Premium membership on the purchase of these earphones. Sony claims that they have a battery life of up to 15 hours. They are fitted with 12mm dynamic drivers for crisp audio output. There is also an inbuilt microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistant control.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,990)

