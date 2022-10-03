Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live with multiple deals and discounts on a wide range of audio products. Wireless earphones, headphones, and speakers are listed on the e-commerce website with great discounts. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Premium Headphones, Speakers

Here we have included the handpicked best deals on premium audio devices.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900, which was launched in India at Rs. 1,04,900, is currently available for Rs. 94,399 during the sale. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 10,489 per month. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support and AirPlay 2. It supports Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sonos Arc soundbar Amazon is selling the Sonos Arc soundbar for Rs. 84,999 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also avail of 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 14,167. The Sonos Arc soundbar comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and offers Dolby Atmos sound.

Sony HT-S40R soundbar

The Sony HT-S40R soundbar is currently available for Rs. 24,640 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. interested customers can also avail of up to Rs. 1,250 discount on SBI credit card transactions. No-cost EMI starts at Rs. 4,107. For a home theatre experience, the Sony HT-S40R can be connected to the Smart TV wirelessly. It offers 600W audio output and comes with Dolby Audio support.

Marshall Acton II smart speaker

The Marshall Acton II smart speaker is selling at Rs. 22,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods starting at Rs. 3,833 per month. The wireless Bluetooth speaker offers 60W audio output and features a subwoofer. It has Bluetooth v5 connectivity with a range of up to 30 feet.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones

Amazon is offering the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 over-the-ear Bluetooth wireless headphones for Rs. 23,999 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also select no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,667. The headphones feature touch controls and come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. They are said to deliver up to 20 hours of wireless battery life within a single charge.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are currently available for purchase for Rs. 19,900. There is an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on select prepaid transactions. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,211. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity and support the LDAC Bluetooth codec.

Bose Quietcomfort TWS earphones

The Bose Quietcomfort TWS earphones with touch controls are currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 on Amazon. There is an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for purchases using SBI credit card and EMI transactions and up to Rs. 750 discount for SBI debit card transactions. No-cost EMI options for earphones start at Rs. 1,999 per month. Bose Quietcomfort earphones feature ‎Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and have IPX4 water resistance

