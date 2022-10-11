Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on Soundbars, Home Theatre Systems

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on Soundbars, Home Theatre Systems

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases using ICICI Bank credit cards

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 17:11 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on Soundbars, Home Theatre Systems

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now live in an 'Extra Happiness Days' phase

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on September 23
  • Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV is listed for Rs. 1,999
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings no-cost EMI options

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has entered its third week in India in a new 'Extra Happiness Days' avatar. The yearly sale that started on September 23 brings discounts on a wide variety of smartphones, home appliances, and electronic items. Amazon has also associated with different banks to offer additional instant discounts on purchases made using their cards. Besides this, shoppers can also avail of Amazon Pay-based offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts. Here we have included the best handpicked deals on soundbars and home theatre systems.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on soundbars, home theatre systems

Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 700 is currently available for Rs. 67,420 during the sale, down from the original price of Rs. 84,400. Interested customers can avail of a flat instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases made using ICICI Bank credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 7,491 per month. The Bose Smart Soundbar 700 has a glass top build and it offers multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support. It also comes with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,420 (MRP Rs. 84,400)

Sony HT-S400

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar speaker system with wireless subwoofer was launched in India in August for Rs. 21,990. Now, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discounts on ICICI credit card transactions. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,665 per month. The Sony HT-S400 has a 2.1-channel configuration with a two-channel bar speaker and a separate wireless subwoofer. The speaker system has a rated sound output of 330W.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,740 (including bank offers) (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV

Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV wireless soundbar is selling at Rs. 1,999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. ICICI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250. Amazon is also offering a discount of Rs. 300 on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. The Portronics Pure Sound Pro IV has Bluetooth v5 connectivity and features an inbuilt FM radio. It packs a 2,000mAh battery.

Buy now at Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999

JBL Bar 2.0

JBL Bar 2.0 wireless soundbar is selling at Rs. 8,927 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 1,250. Amazon is also offering EMI options starting at Rs. 427 per month. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. The wireless sounbar offers 30W audio output and offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy now at Rs. 8,927 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 home theatre system

Amazon is offering the Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 home theatre system for Rs. 4,299 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,250. Interested buyers can also select EMI options starting at Rs. 205. Shoppers with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail extra Rs. 300 cashback as well. The Philips Dhoom MMS2580B/94 offers 20W sound output and Bluetooth connectivity.

Buy now at Rs. 4,299 (MRP Rs. 4,999

Polk Audio MagniFi

Polk Audio MagniFi soundbar is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 34,990 on Amazon. There is an instant discount of up to Rs. 750 for purchases using ICICI Bank credit card transactions. EMI options for the soundbar start at Rs. 1,672 per month. The Polk Audio MagniFi soundbar features a wireless subwoofer and remote and offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. It is equipped with Dolby Digital sound.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony HT-S400

Sony HT-S400

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to setup
  • Good remote, HDMI CEC support
  • Key connectivity options present
  • Loud, clean, balanced sound
  • Spacious soundstage
  • Bad
  • No advanced audio format support
  • No surround sound
  • Lacking in features
Read detailed Sony HT-S400 review
Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wireless
Configuration 2.1 (3 Channel)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale, Sale Offers, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale, Best Soundbars, Top Home Theatre Systems
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
MiCA Approved: All 27 EU States May Soon Create One Crypto Framework

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on Soundbars, Home Theatre Systems
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Printers, Monitors, More
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Battery, Display Details Leak Online
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Offers on Cameras
  4. Redmi A1+ to Launch in India on October 14, Specifications Teased: Details
  5. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  6. JioBook Budget Laptop With Snapdragon 665 SoC Listed in India: Details
  7. Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Familiar Wine in a New Bottle?
  8. Lava Yuva Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT, MeitY to Meet Smartphone Companies, Telecom Operators on Wednesday to Discuss 5G Services
  2. Formula One Submits New Trademark Filings Related to NFT and Crypto Transactions
  3. Jio-Bp to Set Up Charging Network for Mahindra's Upcoming E-SUV Launches
  4. Pixel 7 Series With Google Tensor G2 SoC Reportedly Features Improved Battery Life, 5G Modem Over Pixel 6
  5. POCO F5 5G Specifications Leaked; Display, Processor Tipped: All Details
  6. Mobile Phone Calls Eavesdropped Remotely Using Sensors in Latest Research
  7. Google Play Points Programme Released in India, Brings Rewards for Play Store Spending: Details
  8. iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Tipped to Use Qualcomm Modems; Apple 5G Chip Said to Be Delayed Until 2025
  9. WhatsApp Begins Testing Increased Group Chat Capacity With Up to 1024 Participants: Report
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on Soundbars, Home Theatre Systems
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.