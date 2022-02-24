Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built In Alexa Support Launched in India

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) price in India starts at Rs. 11,999.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 February 2022 11:54 IST
Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones have IPX4 rating for sweat resistance

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) feature a 5.7mm dynamic driver
  • Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) are listed in Black colour option
  • The new TWS earbuds support Bluetooth v5 connectivity

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's Echo lineup of devices comes with a 5.7mm dynamic driver and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones feature with active noise cancellation (ANC). These come with built-in Amazon Alexa, as well as Siri and Google Assistant voice assistant support that allows users to control a paired smartphone hands-free. The pair is IPX4 rated for sweat resistance. Customers have the option to choose between different types of cases. Further, the new TWS earbuds are said to deliver up to five hours of music playback on a full charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa enabled.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) price in India, availability

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones equipped with a USB Type-C wired charging case are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. A higher variant with a wireless charging case costs 13,999. As a launch offer, Amazon is providing a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both options. The earbuds come in Black colour and are currently listed on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones are powered by 5.7mm speaker drivers. Each earbud houses three microphones for improved audio clarity. The earbuds have an in-ear design but Amazon says that their narrow nozzles reduce ear pressure and make the earphones suitable to wear for longer durations. The wireless earbuds come with four sets of ear tips and two sets of wing tips in different sizes. The pair has touch controls on each earbud.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones come with active noise cancellation that is claimed by Amazon to offer an immersive audio experience by canceling ambient noise. Apart from ANC, the new earbuds also feature a Passthrough Mode that lets in environmental sounds for the user to be aware of their surroundings when needed.

The new TWS earbuds come with built-in Alexa voice assistant that allows users to control the device hands-free. It can be used to play music, podcasts, etc. with simple voice commands. Alexa voice control is supported on Android 6.0 and iOS 12 or above. Further, Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) support both Google Assistant and Siri with a paired smartphone.

Amazon says the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) come with multiple privacy controls. Users can mute the mics with the Alexa app. Also, Amazon allows users to access, hear, and delete their recordings at any time. The new TWS earbuds from Amazon are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity as well. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Sensors on the TWS earbuds include accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch sensor, and hall sensor.

The new Amazon earbuds offer USB Type-C connectivity and the earbuds alone are said to offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa on. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones are said to offer a total of up to 15 hours of playtime combined with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to deliver up to 6.5 hours of music playback time on a full charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa off. Amazon also says the earbuds offer up to 2 hours of music playback with a 15-minute quick charge. Without ear tips, the earbuds measure 20.0x19.1x19.1mm and weigh 5.7 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen), Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Price in India, Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Specifications, Amazon, Amazon Alexa
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
RBI's Views Might Have Delayed Crypto Bill: Deputy Governor Michael Patra

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  9. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. Warner Music Group Partners With Splinterlands to Work on Arcade-Style Play-to-Earn Games
  3. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  4. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  5. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  6. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  10. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.