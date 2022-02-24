Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The latest addition to the brand's Echo lineup of devices comes with a 5.7mm dynamic driver and offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity. The new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones feature with active noise cancellation (ANC). These come with built-in Amazon Alexa, as well as Siri and Google Assistant voice assistant support that allows users to control a paired smartphone hands-free. The pair is IPX4 rated for sweat resistance. Customers have the option to choose between different types of cases. Further, the new TWS earbuds are said to deliver up to five hours of music playback on a full charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa enabled.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) price in India, availability

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones equipped with a USB Type-C wired charging case are priced at Rs. 11,999 in India. A higher variant with a wireless charging case costs 13,999. As a launch offer, Amazon is providing a discount of Rs. 1,000 on both options. The earbuds come in Black colour and are currently listed on the Amazon India website.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones are powered by 5.7mm speaker drivers. Each earbud houses three microphones for improved audio clarity. The earbuds have an in-ear design but Amazon says that their narrow nozzles reduce ear pressure and make the earphones suitable to wear for longer durations. The wireless earbuds come with four sets of ear tips and two sets of wing tips in different sizes. The pair has touch controls on each earbud.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones come with active noise cancellation that is claimed by Amazon to offer an immersive audio experience by canceling ambient noise. Apart from ANC, the new earbuds also feature a Passthrough Mode that lets in environmental sounds for the user to be aware of their surroundings when needed.

The new TWS earbuds come with built-in Alexa voice assistant that allows users to control the device hands-free. It can be used to play music, podcasts, etc. with simple voice commands. Alexa voice control is supported on Android 6.0 and iOS 12 or above. Further, Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) support both Google Assistant and Siri with a paired smartphone.

Amazon says the Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) come with multiple privacy controls. Users can mute the mics with the Alexa app. Also, Amazon allows users to access, hear, and delete their recordings at any time. The new TWS earbuds from Amazon are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity as well. They can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Sensors on the TWS earbuds include accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch sensor, and hall sensor.

The new Amazon earbuds offer USB Type-C connectivity and the earbuds alone are said to offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa on. The Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS earphones are said to offer a total of up to 15 hours of playtime combined with the charging case. The earbuds alone are said to deliver up to 6.5 hours of music playback time on a full charge with ANC and Hands-Free Alexa off. Amazon also says the earbuds offer up to 2 hours of music playback with a 15-minute quick charge. Without ear tips, the earbuds measure 20.0x19.1x19.1mm and weigh 5.7 grams.

