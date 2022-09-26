Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Receieve First Firmware Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Receieve First Firmware Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be updated when they are charging and connected via Bluetooth to a user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

By ANI |  Updated: 26 September 2022 13:04 IST
AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Receieve First Firmware Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are equipped with a new Apple H2 chip

Highlights
  • The latest AirPods Pro includes a fresh H2 chip
  • The earphones offer up to 6 hours of battery life
  • The new firmware has version number 5A377

Apple's latest AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones, which were unveiled earlier this month and recently went on sale, are now receiving their first firmware update since launch.

According to GSM Arena, the new firmware has version number 5A377, and the release notes state that it comes with bug fixes and "other improvements," but it is not known what bugs are squashed and what's improved with this update.

Firmware updates on the AirPods are usually delivered when they are charging and in the Bluetooth range of its user's iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and there's no standard way to install the updates manually, so you'll have to wait till the update arrives on your earphones.

However, for those who don't know what firmware their AirPods have, make sure your iPhone/iPad is running the latest OS version, open the Settings app, and head to Bluetooth then AirPods. Tap on the 'More Info' button denoted by 'I' and scroll down to the 'About' section to find the firmware version, as per GSM Arena.Launched at the company's 'Far Out' event earl

The latest AirPods Pro includes a fresh H2 chip, a new charging case with Find My Support and a built-in speaker to help you keep track of them. Users can charge the case with an Apple Watch charger as well as a Lightning cord or a Qi or MagSafe charger. Furthermore, Apple claims that the AirPods Pro has a longer battery life, six hours on a single charge.

Earlier this month, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are the successor to the first generation high-end truly wireless stereo earphones that made their debut in 2019. The Cupertino firm's latest wireless earphones feature an inbuilt speaker with Find My support. The AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are equipped with a new Apple H2 chip that the company says offers improved noise cancellation and support for Personalised Spatial Audio.

The earphones offer up to 6 hours of battery life, and an additional 30 hours with the charging case. They also support wireless charging, along with support for Apple's MagSafe, according to the company.
 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, AirPods, Apple
iPhone 14 Becomes Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured by Apple in India: Details
Tecno Pova Neo 2 With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Receieve First Firmware Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Renders Surface Online; Tip Colour Options, Specifications
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Smartwatches, More Wearables
  7. WhatsApp Call Links Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Begins
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A17 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, Leather-Feel Design Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo X Fold+ With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  4. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  5. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  6. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  7. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  9. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  10. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.