Apple AirPods Pro 2 Could Launch at September 7 Event Alongside iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8: Gurman

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will very likely look similar to the original AirPods Pro.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 14:36 IST
The Apple AirPods Pro was launched in 2019, and is due for an update

Highlights
  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 could launch at the upcoming Apple event
  • The AirPods Pro headset was launched in late 2019
  • The iPhone 14 series is expected to be the headline product of the event

Apple AirPods Pro 2 is rumoured to launch at the upcoming Apple event on September 7, as per a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The original AirPods Pro headset was launched in late 2019, and a rumoured successor has been in the news for some months now. While the launch was initially expected to be later this year, it is now being suggested that the new AirPods Pro 2 could be announced alongside the iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch Series 8 at Apple's upcoming ‘Far Out' launch event.

The latest rumour comes courtesy of Bloomberg's Power On newsletter by Apple expert Mark Gurman. While the September 7 event was initially expected to only cover the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launches, Gurman now suggests that the company will also announce the much-awaited Apple AirPods Pro 2.

The original AirPods Pro, launched in late 2019, remains a capable option for flagship TWS buyers. However, its age might justify the update.

In terms of specifications and features, not much can be said for now on what can be expected of the AirPods Pro 2. Rumours suggest the design will not see significant changes, with the in-ear fit maintained to ensure a proper noise isolating seal for active noise cancellation to function.

The charging case is expected to support MagSafe wireless charging, although the case itself could be smaller. Features such as Spatial Audio will likely return as well, and Apple could even announce a new ‘H2' system-on-chip to power the new AirPods.

There is also the possibility that Apple will shift to USB Type-C charging for the AirPods Pro 2. This shift could be carried out across the company's product lineup, including on the iPhone 14 series. All of this is expected to be announced on September 7 during Apple's ‘Far Out' event, which will take place at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, apple event, Apple AirPods Pro 2 launch date, Apple AirPods Pro 2 Specifications, AirPods Pro, Apple AirPods Pro, True Wireless earphones, Far Out, iPhone 14, Apple Watch, Bluetooth, Earphones, Mark Gurman
