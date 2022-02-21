Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests

AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests

AirPods in the future may be able to use sensors including an accelerometer to measure user movements.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 February 2022 19:13 IST
AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests

Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods have long been anticipated to get fitness tracking

Highlights
  • AirPods patent application suggests the function to track user movements
  • Apple Fitness+ was introduced last year
  • AirPods Pro 2 may get some fitness tracking offering in 2022

AirPods in the future may get a ‘pose detection' functionality to work alongside the Apple Fitness+ service and help assist users in their fitness journey, a patent application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has indicated. The Cupertino company already has the Apple Watch to enable fitness tracking while on-the-go. However, the iPhone maker seems to go beyond the Apple Watch and eventually use AirPods to bolster Fitness+ and make it more viable for fitness enthusiasts.

As spotted by Apple Insider, the patent application suggests that Apple is preparing its new AirPods with the built-in technology to track user movements.

“Ear buds may have sensors to gather orientation information such as accelerometer measurements during user movements,” reads the abstract of the application. “A host electronic device may communicate wirelessly with the ear buds and may form part of an ear bud system that supplies the user with coaching and feedback while evaluating user performance of a head movement routine or other exercise routine.”

The AirPods need to record precise measurements to understand movements when a virtual trainer is guiding users in the process. For this, the patent shows that the earbuds “may gather accelerometer data in a first reference frame” and “may use a rotation matrix to rotate the data in the first reference frame into a second reference frame such as a neutral reference with a fixed orientation to the earth”.

“The data in the neutral reference frame may be analysed using a user head pose look-up table to categorise measured user head positions as corresponding to respective user head poses,” the patent application notes.

Once the data is collected and processed, users will be given audio feedback on the earbuds to help them improve their movements and positions while exercising.

Apple filed the latest patent application with the USPTO on October 29, 2021, and it was published by the trademark office on February 17, 2022. There were also some other applications in relation with the ongoing development that were from as early as March 2017.

Rumours suggesting the presence of fitness tracking on the AirPods initially emerged back in 2014. A report by The Wall Street Journal last year indicated that the health-focussed features, which could include posture monitoring as well as body temperature measurement and hearing improvements, are not expected by this year.

Nevertheless, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in May suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 may debut with fitness tracking through updated motion sensors sometime in 2022 itself.

Apple introduced Fitness+ as its subscription-based offering for virtually accessing fitness activities last year. The initial experience is limited to the Apple Watch, though AirPods could potentially be the next hardware segment to uplift revenues from the service.

Exact details on whether Apple will consider bringing a commercial version of its fitness-focussed AirPods are yet to be confirmed.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AirPods Pro 2, AirPods, Apple AirPods, Apple Fitness Plus, Fitness Plus, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC

Related Stories

AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 India Launch Details Tipped, Get Certified
  3. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro 512GB Storage Variant Launched in Ceramic White Colour
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  6. Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: All Details
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G First Sale in India Begins Today: All Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  10. Vivo V23e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Unveils Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining at ISSCC 2022
  2. AirPods May Enable ‘Pose Detection’ for Better Results With Apple Fitness+, Patent Application Suggests
  3. No Cash, No Problem: Jamaica Names Upcoming CBDC ‘Jam-Dex’, Reveals Logo
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Pops Up in Live Images, Specifications Tipped Alongside
  6. Tesla Now Accepts Dogecoin at its Santa Monica Supercharger Facility, CEO Elon Musk Announces
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Scavenger Hunt Announced, Offers Chance to Win Latest Royale Pass 8
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 2 360 Renders Leak Ahead of MWC 2022 Launch
  9. Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity Edition Specifications Leak, Oppo Find X5 Lite Renders Surface Online
  10. Oppo Pad Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 870 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.