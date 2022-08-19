Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar-powered wireless headphones have been launched in the US. The headphones come with the ability to charge using both natural and artificial light and pack a control knob to answer or reject calls, control volume and skip tracks and more. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL pack 45mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Adidas claims that its new audio device offers up to 80 hours of playback time.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL price, availability

The price of the Adidas RPT-02 SOL is set at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the US. They are currently listed on the company website in Night Grey and Solar Yellow colour options. Adidas will start shipping the new wireless headphones on August 23.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL specification

The new Adidas RPT-02 SOL flagship over-ear wireless headphones are powered by 45mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB, and impedance of 32Ohms. They come with microphones and pack a five-way control knob for on, off, play, pause, replay, and pairing to devices. Also, they include light status indicators.

On the top of the Adidas RPT-02 SOL is the Powerfoyle solar charging panel made by the Sweden-based company Exeger. The panel allows the headphones to charge on their own when exposed to sunlight. The panel covers the entire top of the headband, creating a large surface area for the device to capture both natural and artificial light for charging. Further, the inner headband and ear cushions of Adidas RPT-02 SOL are claimed to be removable and washable.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant. The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are compatible with the Adidas Headphones app that let users control the solar-powered device from their Android or iOS mobile phones.

Adidas says the Adidas RPT-02 SOL can provide up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge of two hours. They can also be charged via the USB Type-C cable. They weigh 256 grams.