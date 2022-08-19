Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Adidas RPT 02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80 Hour Battery Life Launched

Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life Launched

Adidas RPT-02 SOL is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,000).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 August 2022 11:09 IST
Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life Launched

Photo Credit: Adidas

Adidas RPT-02 SOL have 45mm dynamic drivers

Highlights
  • Adidas RPT-02 SOL come in two different colour options
  • Powerfoyle is stated to work with artificial light
  • Adidas RPT-02 SOL is dust- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating

Adidas RPT-02 SOL solar-powered wireless headphones have been launched in the US. The headphones come with the ability to charge using both natural and artificial light and pack a control knob to answer or reject calls, control volume and skip tracks and more. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL pack 45mm dynamic drivers and have Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. Adidas claims that its new audio device offers up to 80 hours of playback time.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL price, availability

The price of the Adidas RPT-02 SOL is set at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the US. They are currently listed on the company website in Night Grey and Solar Yellow colour options. Adidas will start shipping the new wireless headphones on August 23.

Adidas RPT-02 SOL specification

The new Adidas RPT-02 SOL flagship over-ear wireless headphones are powered by 45mm dynamic drivers that have a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB, and impedance of 32Ohms. They come with microphones and pack a five-way control knob for on, off, play, pause, replay, and pairing to devices. Also, they include light status indicators.

On the top of the Adidas RPT-02 SOL is the Powerfoyle solar charging panel made by the Sweden-based company Exeger. The panel allows the headphones to charge on their own when exposed to sunlight. The panel covers the entire top of the headband, creating a large surface area for the device to capture both natural and artificial light for charging. Further, the inner headband and ear cushions of Adidas RPT-02 SOL are claimed to be removable and washable.

The Adidas RPT-02 SOL have an IPX4-rated body that is dust- and water-resistant. The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are compatible with the Adidas Headphones app that let users control the solar-powered device from their Android or iOS mobile phones.

Adidas says the Adidas RPT-02 SOL can provide up to 80 hours of playback on a single charge of two hours. They can also be charged via the USB Type-C cable. They weigh 256 grams.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adidas RPT 02 SOL, Adidas RPT 02 SOL Price, Adidas RPT 02 SOL Specifications, Adidas
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Infinix Zero 20 Gets Certified in Indonesia, May Launch Soon
BTC and ETH Struck by Small Losses, Majority Altcoins Register Dips
Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  4. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  5. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  10. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. New Tales From the Borderlands Release Date Leaked, Expected in October
  2. Google Rolling Out Big Update for Camera App on Wear OS; Android App Also Gets Updated: Report
  3. Facebook Bans Major US Anti-Vaccination Group Children's Health Defense for Spreading Covid-19 Misinformation
  4. BTC and ETH Struck by Small Losses, Majority Altcoins Register Dips
  5. Adidas RPT-02 SOL Solar Powered Wireless Headphones With Up to 80-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. Infinix Zero 20 Gets Certified in Indonesia, May Launch Soon
  7. Vivo Y77e (t1 Version) With Dimensity 810 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Indonesia President Wants Tesla to Make Electric Cars in Country: Report
  9. China's Cyber Watchdog Wants 'Affectionate' Ties With Domestic Internet Firms
  10. Qualcomm Reportedly Plans Return to Server Market With New Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.