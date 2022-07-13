Can you imagine using a headphone that weighs 4.5kg? Those were the first-ever headphones invented by Ezra Guilliland in the year 1880. Now, imagine their inconvenience. The same way, no one during that time would have imagined using compact and sleek headphones that they could carry everywhere in their pockets or handbags. Since then, audio wearables technology has advanced far beyond anything music lovers could have ever imagined.

There has been a significant musical evolution in taste as well of today's audience. In India, it has revolutionized from soft acoustics to deep bass. Most of the songs that have been released recently, have high bass. In fact, there are songs saying bass is liked by everyone these days, and you know which one I am talking about; it is one of the hit numbers. Today's youth have the most varied taste for anything and everything. Everyone's unique in their own lifestyle and so is their choice of music. Contrasting combinations and juxtaposition is the trend of the era.

Back to the bass, because it is one of the things that has mutual appreciation from the majority of the youth today. Answering the need for this ongoing trend, we can see singers and musicians today launching music videos and songs with heavy and punchy bass in them. Surprising or not, it is enjoyed so much by the listeners that even the sad and emotional songs today have to have a good bass in them. One of the latest and 2022's favorites, for example, the “Pasoori from Coke Studio S14”, is a song about heartbreak with strong bass. Then there are singers like B-Praak and AP Dhillon making groovy, sad, and emotional songs. Again, all are bass heavy. These are just some examples, and the list is endless.

Additionally, most of us start our day by listening to the hottest fitness playlists to help us get into beast mode at the gym. As per a report by OnePoll in partnership with Harman, 71 percent of Indians say that music is the best motivator during a workout. Music even helps in increasing productivity while we work from anywhere. An average of 87 percent of Indians believe they can work better while listening to their favourite music.

As a result of this demand, the audio wearables come with features such as bigger drivers, and diaphragms made of PU+PEEK material for a better audio experience, along with bass boost+ algorithm options that can be customized per the listeners' preferences. Whether you are working out, doing your office work, or even enjoying your personal time, you can have specific music settings as per your mood; thanks to the various features that audio wearables these days bring to the table.

Keeping aside the preference to own an earphone with a bass adjustment feature and enhanced audio experience, a wireless earphone gives you many more things, be it the added used cases, the flexibility of moving your hands freely, or the comfort of carrying them around. One can take calls, even when the phone is far away. There is no disturbance to others, even in the most crowded places. They come in compact shape and size, which is easy to carry around and can be used anywhere and everywhere, while traveling, working, working out or even trekking and hiking to the mountains. They are the handiest companion that unleashes the multitasker in you by simplifying a lot of your routine schedule - be it office calls, entertainment, workout regime or doing the household chores.

The market for audio wearables is more attractive than ever as a plethora of new and advanced options are being introduced every other day and at the most competitive prices. If you have never owned a wireless earphone – whether a neckband design or TWS earbuds, it is the perfect time now to buy one. Reason - there are multiple benefits, some of which are enhanced music quality, absence of wires, touch sensors, gaming, binge-watching, customization options and whatnot, not to forget the affordability!

Lately, the brands have been more attentive to consumer demand, and we can see evolution there as well. Active noise cancellation is one feature that was available in the highly-priced earphones a few years back. Today, it is available at under Rs. 3,000 price points. Passive noise cancellation is being provided even in the most affordable ones. Both features help block surrounding noises giving users a better clarity in sound and better bass quality, all for the best of consumer's interest and needs.

Just like we have by-products of the main product, there are by-values that come with earphones along with the primary value - calling and listening derived from the evolving demands of the users. One of which, and widely accepted, is the “wireless” aspect. But it is only wireless to the point that the battery is low, and you need to charge it again. Longer battery life comes into the picture to let users enjoy most of the wireless-ness. The average hours of use per day for the earphones have also increased due to the feasibility and varied use cases. Therefore, comfort becomes key for the users' consideration. Today, we have bigger battery life in the earphones providing even 40 hours of full music playback. Added comfort, whether by making them lightweight to even 3.5g each earbud - even less than a piece of paper or by using high-quality and premium material that is skin-friendly and does not irritate the ears, should be a must before finalizing any product design and specifications.

Not to forget the style factor, an emerging trend these days, because the users spend more time with the gadgets now. There is an implied need for these earbuds to match and compliment the personality of the users. More stylish and design-oriented audio wearables can be seen coming up, only to increase in demand in the coming future. For a brand, it becomes critical to compile all these needs while finalizing a solution with the right mix of design, comfort, bass, customisation, and a competitive price.

The author is the CEO of Dizo India.

