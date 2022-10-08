Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio Features
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is live with several deals and offers on truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 8 October 2022 19:41 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale brings a discount of up to 10 percent on select bank cards

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 brings discounts on TWS earphones
  • The platform also lowers the prices on some products via discount coupons
  • Amazon also offers discounts on select credit and debit card transactions

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has already entered its second phase with the arrival of Amazon's 'Happiness Upgrade Days'. The e-commerce platform has not yet announced when its festive season sale will end, while it continues to offer discounts on a range of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, from brands including, but not limited to: JBL, Boat, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, and Mivi. Amazon is also offering discounts coupons that you can use to further lower the prices on TWS earphones. You can also avail of a 10 percent instant discount on select cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on TWS earphones

JBL C115

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, you can pick up the JBL C115 TWS earphones at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 8,990), a discount of nearly 70 percent. These earbuds are equipped with 5.8mm drivers and support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They support both mono and stereo connectivity, which means you can use one earbud while the other is charging in the case. They are claimed to offer up to 6 hours on the earbuds and up to 15 hours with the charging case. Charging these earbuds for 15 minutes offers one hour of playback, according to the company. 

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 8,990)

Oppo Enco Buds

The Oppo Enco Buds are another affordable pair of TWS stereo earphones you can purchase at a discounted rate during Amazon's sale. They are currently priced at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 3,999) and feature a double-layer composite diaphragm that is claimed to offer better bass response. Oppo says these earbuds will offer up to 6 hours of battery life for each earbud and 24 hours with the charging case. The earbuds come with Dolby Atmos support and environmental noise cancellation that is claimed to reduce disturbance while calling. They also have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Boat Airdopes 141

With up to 42 hours of playback time, including the charging case, the Boat Airdopes 141 TWS earbuds should make a good companion for people on the go. However, you still get 6 hours of battery life on each earbud, which is similar to other products that are also discounted during the ongoing sale. These TWS earbuds are claimed to offer 75 minutes of playback on a 5 minute "ASAP Charge". They also have an Insta Wake N' Pair technology that connects the earbuds to your device as soon as the case is opened, according to the company. 

Buy now at: Rs. 1,098 (MRP Rs. 4,490)

Mivi DuoPods A350

Equipped with 13mm electrodynamic drivers, the Mivi DuoPods A350 are claimed to offer a bass heavy sound output. These TWS earphones are currently priced at Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 2,999) and are available in three metallic shades, and are claimed to feature 8.5 hours of playback on each earbud, along with 50 hours of playback. The company says that the 500mAh battery in the case can charge the earbuds up to five times. They also come with Google Assistant and Siri support, through the earbuds. 

Buy now at: Rs. 799 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Realme TechLife Buds T100

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 TWS earbuds feature 10mm dynamic bass drivers, and feature an AI environmental noise cancellation feature for voice calls. They are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playback with support for fast charging. Realme's TWS earbuds also boast 88ms low latency mode which is aimed at gamers. They also feature support for Google Fast Pair, allowing you to open the case to automatically pair with your Android smartphone. 

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Unlike the in-ear design sported by the other TWS earphones listed here, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds feature a "bean" shaped design. They also come with support for active noise cancellation. The earbuds are equipped with 12mm drivers that are tuned by AKG, and a bass duct for improved lower frequency response. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live support touch controls, and are available in three colour options. They support seamlessly switching between Samsung devices, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,390 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable, good looks 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Stable connectivity 
  • No-frills approach to good sound 
  • Detailed, engaging sonic signature
  • Bad
  • Bass is occasionally a bit overpowering 
  • No fast charging
Read detailed Oppo Enco Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Pixel 7 Pro Super Res Zoom Camera Samples From Upgraded Telephoto Camera Revealed by Google
Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Mobile Phones

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days: Best Offers on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  2. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  3. How to Activate Your Jio eSIM
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse of the Rear Camera
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Price in India Slashed During Amazon Sale: Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  7. Should You Buy a 4G Phone Now That 5G Has Been Launched in India?
  8. How to Upload Your Podcast on Spotify
  9. Alibaba’s UCWeb Lays Off India Staff, Club Factory Halts Payments After Ban
  10. Google Play Is Changing How Its App Ratings System Works: What's New
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 7 Pro Super Res Zoom Camera Samples From Upgraded Telephoto Camera Revealed by Google
  2. China Lashes Out Against New US Chip Export Rules Aimed at Hobbling Its Semiconductor Industry
  3. Taiwan Signals Chip Firms Will Comply With US Export Rules Targeting Chinese Semiconductor Industry
  4. Xiaomi India Dismisses Speculation on India Operations Being Moved to Pakistan as 'False and Baseless'
  5. Google Pixel Fold Tipped to Launch in Q1 2023, Panel Shipments to Start in January
  6. Twitter Urging Users Taking Screenshots to Copy Links, Share Tweets Instead: All Details
  7. Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor With Up to 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: Details
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter's CLASS Spectrometer Maps Abundance of Sodium for the First Time, ISRO Says
  9. Rivian Recalls Nearly All Electric Vehicles Over Loose Fastener That May Affect Steering
  10. Tesla Begins Production of Electric Semi Trucks, PepsiCo Confirms First Deliveries to Start in December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.