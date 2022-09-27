Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Gadgets Under Rs. 5,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway with great deals and discounts on a range of products. Some of these products are available under Rs. 5,000 and they can be purchased with much lower prices by using bank discounts. We have handpicked some of the best deals and offers you might want to see so that your precious time is saved during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this week. Amazon is offering you a chance to maximise your purchase with exchange and/or payment offers during the festive season.

Amazon is offering up to 55 percent off on Alexa and Fire TV Sticks and up to 70 percent discount on smartwatches and TWS earphones during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Best deals on Amazon devices

Echo Dot with clock (Rs. 2,949)

The Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) with clock is available at a 46 percent discount. You can also avail Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,949 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 2,999)

Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Alexa Voice Remote that includes TV and app controls as well as Dolby Vision. Apart from getting it on an already offered 50 percent discount, you can apply for Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card and avail Rs. 300 cashback as well as get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Echo Show 5 (Rs. 3,999)

Echo Show 5 is a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa virtual smart assistant. You can converse with Alexa in English and Hindi. Available with a 56 percent discount of Rs. 5,000, you can further get Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. The card also gives you 5 percent cashback every time you shop.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Best deals on external hard disks

Western Digital (WD) Elements (Rs. 3,998)

Western Digital (WD) Elements (1.5TB) can be purchased with a 29 percent discount and customers can avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. Furthermore, you can further get Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,998 (MRP Rs. 5,600)

Seagate Expansion (Rs. 3,799)

Seagate Expansion 1TB external HDD is available with a 24 percent discount. Customers can avail No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000, get Rs. 300 cashback, and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Toshiba Canvio Basics (Rs. 3,599)

The most affordable and with a maximum discount of 36 percent in the lot, the Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB external HDD is available with No Cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. There is also a Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,600)

Best deals on Bluetooth calling smartwatches

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz (Rs. 3,198)

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is available at a price of Rs. 3,198 after getting a discount of 54 percent. There is No Cost EMI available on select cards for orders above Rs. 3,000. You can also get Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,198 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Fire-Boltt Talk 2 (Rs. 1,999)

With a massive 80 percent discount (Rs. 8,000) on its MRP, Fire-Boltt Talk 2 is the most discounted item on this list. The smartwatch can be purchased with Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card so in that way, you can get Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Best deals on earphones

Boat Airdopes 141 (Rs. 949)

The Boat Airdopes 141 are a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are available at a price of Rs. 949 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. They are available on a massive 79 percent discount and you can further get Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 949 (MRP Rs. 4,490)

Realme Buds Air 3S (Rs. 1,899)

The Realme Buds Air 3S are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are available at a price of Rs. 1,899 with 62 percent discount. You can further get Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,899 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

OnePlus Bullets Z2 (Rs. 1,699)

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 neckband-style earphones are available at their lowest price ever. You can get a flat Rs. 150 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions. Further, you can get Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,299)

