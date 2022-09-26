Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway with great deals and discounts on a range of audio products. These products include wireless earphones, headphones, and speakers. We have handpicked some of the best deals and offers you might want to see before taking a plunge into a sea of products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale this week. Amazon is also offering you a chance to maximise your purchase with exchange and/or payment offers during the festive season.

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent off on headphones and up to 60 percent discount on speakers during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best earphones deals

Realme Buds Wireless 2S (Rs. 1,099)

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S are neckband-style earphones that are available at a price of Rs. 1,099 during the Amazon sale, about 63 percent off from their MRP. You can also avail Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Boat Airdopes 141 (Rs. 949)

The Boat Airdopes 141 are true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are available at a price of Rs. 949 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. They are available on a massive 79 percent discount and you can further get Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 6,490)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are premium TWS earphones that can be purchased at a price of Rs. 6,490 during the sale. SBI bank credit card customers can get a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250) on the transaction. Those who use SBI bank debit cards can get flat Rs. 300 off on the transaction.

Bose Quietcomfort (Rs. 17,990)

The Bose Quietcomfort are flagship TWS earphones that are now available at a discounted price. You can purchase these earphones with an instant discount of 10 percent (up to Rs. 1,250) on SBI bank credit card transactions. Those who use SBI bank debit cards can get flat Rs. 300 off on the transaction.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best headphones deals

Boat Rockerz 450 (Rs. 998)

The Boat Rockerz 450 headphones are an entry-level offering that can be purchased with a Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Sony Wh-Ch510 (Rs. 2,299)

The Sony Wh-Ch510 are a pair of affordable headphones that can be purchased at discounted price during the Amazon sale. You can avail Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. There are Amazon Pay Rewards in the form of Rs. 200 cashback or using Amazon Pay Later. You can also get Rs. 150 cashback and Rs. 450 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay Later.

Sennheiser HD 450SE (Rs. 6,990)

The Sennheiser HD 450SE can be purchased at a price of Rs. 6,990 after a discount of 53 percent. There is a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250) on making a transaction via SBI credit card. Furthermore, there is Rs. 300 cashback and Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

Sony WH-1000XM4 (Rs. 19,900)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are a pair of flagship headphones that are available for purchase at a discount of 34 percent. There is an instant bank discount of Rs. 2,000 on select prepaid transactions. You can also get a flat Rs. 250 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions. There is a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250) on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best speakers deals

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker (Rs. 1,699)

The JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker is available for Rs. 1,699 after a discount of 43 percent. You can avail Rs. 300 cashback and get Rs. 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card.

JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar (Rs. 6,999)

The JBL Cinema SB241 soundbar is available for purchase at a discount of Rs. 8,000, which is about 53 percent from its MRP. In order to purchase the soundbar at a further lower price, you can get a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,250) on making a transaction using your SBI credit card. There is also an offer of Rs. 300 instant discount on SBI debit card transactions.

Sony HT-S40R (Rs. 24,640)

The Sony HT-S40R is a home theatre setup that is available with a discount of 30 percent during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. There is a flat Rs. 250 instant discount on SBI credit card transactions and no-cost EMI is available on select cards.

