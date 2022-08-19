Technology News
loading
Opinion

India Aims to Copy China, But Not in Lending-by-App Craze

RBI wants to strike a better balance between the ability of digital lending to democratise credit and its potential to suck people into a debt trap.

By Andy Mukherjee | Bloomberg | Updated: 19 August 2022 14:45 IST
India Aims to Copy China, But Not in Lending-by-App Craze

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio

RBI wants to end the more nefarious aspects of the industry

Highlights
  • RBI requires customers be informed upfront of the all-in interest cost
  • The Chinese regulators let banks outsource all credit-risk management
  • Some 1,100 lending apps proliferated in India at the peak of the pandemic

There's a lot about Beijing's decades-long infrastructure push and investment-led growth that India wants to emulate. But when it comes to the consumer economy, aping China's out-of-control digital lending boom is strictly off the policy agenda. The Reserve Bank of India's recently released guidelines for app-based loans show a clear desire to rein in the industry after its pandemic-era excesses.

The RBI wants to strike a better balance between the ability of digital lending to democratise credit and its potential to suck people into a debt trap. The typical fixed cost of originating, servicing and collecting a loan is Rs. 5,000 for banks; for online platforms it's a few hundred rupees, according to industry sources. As mobile internet becomes all-pervasive, apps can hawk small-ticket credit across the large country more efficiently than traditional lenders. That helps explain the eightfold expansion in loans disbursed by the homegrown Paytm in just the past year.

On the flip side, the RBI wants to end the more nefarious aspects of the industry, particularly related to invasion of privacy. The regulator says it's stopping apps' access to “mobile phone resources such as file and media, contact list, call logs, telephony functions” and other personal data that's used to harass borrowers with impunity. Yes, lenders can ask for microphone and camera access to verify new customers, but the one-time privilege will require explicit consent of the borrower.

The Indian regulator also requires customers be informed upfront of the all-in interest cost, and get a look-in period in which they can change their mind. Digital apps will be paid by the regulated banks and nonbank finance firms that engage them as intermediaries, not by the borrowers.

The Chinese regulators let banks outsource not just loan distribution but practically all credit-risk management to unregulated software and hardware firms. As a result, they pocketed bulk of the profit. By contrast, the RBI is signalling it would be more comfortable with interest margins split roughly down the middle — between banks that are providing the funds and the digital platforms originating loans and collecting payments. In case the firm behind the app guarantees some of the lender's loss from a bad loan, the central bank's rules on securitisation of assets will apply. Basically, the RBI doesn't want credit risk to grow in the shadows — where it has no control.

That's altogether a more sensible approach. Some 1,100 lending apps proliferated in India at the peak of the pandemic-induced chaos, promising all kinds of quick credit and buy-now-pay-later arrangements. More than half of them were operating illegally, with many renting the balance sheets of local nonbank finance firms. Some of these fly-by-night operators disappeared after converting profits of at least $125 million (roughly Rs. 1,000 crore) into cryptocurrencies and transferring them into foreign wallets, according to media reports. The RBI's guidelines would go some way toward cleaning up the field before it became a systemic risk.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RBI, Paytm
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix

Related Stories

India Aims to Copy China, But Not in Lending-by-App Craze
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  5. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  2. Redmi A1+ Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database: All the Details
  3. Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event
  4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
  5. The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay
  6. Mumbai to Get First of 200 New Electric Double-Decker Buses in December, Developed by Switch Mobility
  7. iOS Still Has Unpatched VPN-Related Issue 2 Years After Disclosure; iPhone Users' Data at Risk: Researcher
  8. Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.