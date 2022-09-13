Zoom has renamed its chat product to Zoom Team Chat and have added some features including third party integration to the video-calling app. Zoom Team Chat will also come with the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, along with services like scheduling a meeting from chat or channel. The new features are set to be released by the end of the month. Zoom started as a video meeting app quickly moved into broadcast webinars, connected conference rooms, and others later.

“Team Chat brings together messaging, file sharing, third-party integrations, video, voice, and whiteboard in one place to simplify how you collaborate. When you need to elevate a chat conversation to a phone or video call or share an idea via whiteboard, you can do so at the touch of a button right in Zoom Team Chat,” the company explained in its blog post.

Zoom boomed during the coronavirus pandemic when people stuck at home took to video-conferencing to communicate. As of now, the company competes with Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WeChat Work, among others.