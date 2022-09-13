Technology News
  Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details

Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details

Zoom Team Chat will also come with the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 13 September 2022 14:42 IST
Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details

The new features from Zoom will be released by the end of the month

Highlights
  • Team Chat will come with the ability to share in-meeting chat
  • New features from Zoom will be released by the end of the month
  • Zoom boomed during the coronavirus pandemic

Zoom has renamed its chat product to Zoom Team Chat and have added some features including third party integration to the video-calling app. Zoom Team Chat will also come with the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, along with services like scheduling a meeting from chat or channel. The new features are set to be released by the end of the month. Zoom started as a video meeting app quickly moved into broadcast webinars, connected conference rooms, and others later.

Video-meeting app Zoom recently announced that it is renaming its chat product to Zoom Team Chat. As mentioned earlier, the Team Chat will come with features like the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat and schedule a meeting from chat or channel, among others.

The new features from Zoom will be released by the end of the month.

“Team Chat brings together messaging, file sharing, third-party integrations, video, voice, and whiteboard in one place to simplify how you collaborate. When you need to elevate a chat conversation to a phone or video call or share an idea via whiteboard, you can do so at the touch of a button right in Zoom Team Chat,” the company explained in its blog post.

Zoom boomed during the coronavirus pandemic when people stuck at home took to video-conferencing to communicate. As of now, the company competes with Cisco WebEx, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and WeChat Work, among others.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Team Chat
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Google Pixel Phones May Be Assembled in India Amid China Lockdowns, US Tensions: Report

Zoom Renames Chat Product to Zoom Team Chat, Adds Features: Details
