Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report

NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report

The NRAI has accused Zomato and Swiggy of making restaurants offer discounts while also paying commissions on transactions.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 2 September 2022 20:20 IST
NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report

Zomato and Swiggy offer discounts to customers who avail of their services

Highlights
  • The NRAI has reportedly issued an advisory to its members
  • It alleges Zomato and Swiggy discount programs don't favour restaurants
  • NRAI has also lashed out at commissions charged on transactions

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has reportedly written to its members in the country alleging that online food delivery services Zomato and Swiggy have been making money through their discount programmes, at the expense of restaurants. According to a report, the advisory by the NRAI refers to Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner programmes, which are said to make restaurants offer discounts, while paying commission fees on transactions. Swiggy Diner lets customers book tables at discounts, while Zomato Pay is the company's payment service offered to customers.

According to a report by PTI, the NRAI's advisory alleges that both Zomato Pay and Swiggy Diner do not charge a subscription fee for customers to participate, while restaurant owners must offer discounts of up to 40 percent on the program.

Restaurants must also pay a commission of up to 12 percent on transactions made via payment gateways, while other gateways in the country charge a maximum of 1.5 percent, the NRAI reportedly claimed in its advisory.   

The advisory also questions why restaurants must pay a commission to a "middleman" to offer discounts to their own customers. It also alleges that restaurants must offer discounts to customers paying via the programmes, even if they walked into the restaurant on their own, as per the report.

Zomato offers an online payment mechanism called Zomato Pay, which allows users to make transactions seamlessly on the service, while users can also pay using regular payment methods. On the other hand, Swiggy Diner is the company's service to book tables at restaurants at discounted rates. 

"With our new dining product, now live in Hyderabad for a few weeks with great results, we are confident that we will create tremendous value and growth for the industry," a Zomato spokesperson told PTI, adding that the company was looking forward to working with "progressive restaurants who see the bigger picture". The report states that a Swiggy spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the NRAI's allegations.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NRAI, Zomato, Swiggy, Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner
Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
Binance CEO Hits Out at 'Chinese Company' Label and His Connections to the Country

Related Stories

NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. LG MoodUp Fridge With LED Light Panels, Bluetooth Speaker Unveiled: Details
  3. Redmi A1 Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  4. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  5. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  7. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  8. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. iPhone 15 Pro Models Could be Most Powerful Phones in 2023: Report
  10. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. LG MoodUp Fridge With LED Light Panels, Bluetooth Speaker Unveiled at IFA 2022
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Successor Could Feature TSMC’s 3nm SoCs, May be Most Powerful Phones in 2023: Report
  3. Binance CEO Hits Out at 'Chinese Company' Label and His Connections to the Country
  4. NRAI Says Zomato Pay, Swiggy Diner Discount Offers Against Restaurant Owners' Interest : Report
  5. Google Hangouts on the Web to Be Upgraded to Google Chat From November 1
  6. Pixel 7 to Be Made in Vietnam as Google Begins Moving Flagship Production Out of China: Report
  7. Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  8. Netflix’s Ad-Supported Plan Launch Set for November 1: Report
  9. Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
  10. Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.