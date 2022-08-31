Zomato has begun testing the company's upcoming Intercity Legends, a service that allows customers to order dishes from other regions across the country, the company's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Tuesday. The service is currently available for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi. Zomato says that it plans to rapidly scale the service to other cities over the next weeks. The company currently limits food orders from restaurants and outlets located a few kilometres away from the customer.

In a blog post on Tueday, Goyal stated that the company was working on a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to customers' doorsteps. "With ‘Intercity Legends', no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur," he said.

The company will utilise its network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, along with customer insights to deliver popular dishes from across the country to customers the next day, Goyal explained.

When the feature is rolled out to all users, "iconic dishes" will be available to order via the Zomato app, after which they will be shipped to users in reusable and tamper-proof containers, via flights. Zomato will use mobile refrigeration technology to preserve the food without adding preservatives or freezing.

Intercity Legends is now available to select users for testing in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi, and the company plans to pilot the feature in other cities over the coming weeks.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.