Zomato Begins Testing Intercity Legends Feature for Food Delivery Across States in Gurugram, South Delhi

Zomato says it will use mobile refrigeration technology to preserve the food ordered with Intercity Legends without adding preservatives or freezing.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato says dishes will be shipped to users in reusable and tamper-proof containers, via flights

Highlights
  • Zomato Intercity Legends is currently in testing in Gurugram, South Delhi
  • The service is expected to roll out to other regions in the coming weeks
  • Zomato Intercity Legends lets users order dishes from other cities

Zomato has begun testing the company's upcoming Intercity Legends, a service that allows customers to order dishes from other regions across the country, the company's founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Tuesday. The service is currently available for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi. Zomato says that it plans to rapidly scale the service to other cities over the next weeks. The company currently limits food orders from restaurants and outlets located a few kilometres away from the customer.

In a blog post on Tueday, Goyal stated that the company was working on a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to customers' doorsteps. "With ‘Intercity Legends', no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur," he said.

The company will utilise its network of restaurant partners and delivery partners, along with customer insights to deliver popular dishes from across the country to customers the next day, Goyal explained.

When the feature is rolled out to all users, "iconic dishes" will be available to order via the Zomato app, after which they will be shipped to users in reusable and tamper-proof containers, via flights. Zomato will use mobile refrigeration technology to preserve the food without adding preservatives or freezing.

Intercity Legends is now available to select users for testing in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi, and the company plans to pilot the feature in other cities over the coming weeks.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Zomato, Intercity Legends

Comment
 
 

