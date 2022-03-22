Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10 Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations

Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10-Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations

"Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes,” Goyal said.

By ANI | Updated: 22 March 2022 13:33 IST
Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10-Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Zomato will not offer incentives for on-time 10- and 30-minute deliveries

Highlights
  • Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised
  • The CEO's explanation came after people criticised the plan online
  • Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said delivery partners will not be penalised

Online food delivery platform Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday clarified the 10-minute food delivery plan stating that the service "will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only." Taking to Twitter, Goyal said, "Hello Twitter, good morning. I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery. This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage)," Goyal tweeted today morning.

"Zomato Instant will only be for items that are popular, standardised and can therefore be dispatched within 2 minutes. Ten-minute deliveries will lead to lesser to time spent on the road per order. We continue to educate our delivery partners on road safety and proved accidental/life insurance as well," he added.

"Delivery partners are not informed about promised delivery time for both 10 and 30 minutes deliveries. No penalties for late deliveries. No incentives for on-time deliveries for both 10- and 30-minute deliveries," Goyal said.

"10-minutes delivery will be for specific nearby locations, popular and standardised items only," he added.

On a question about what items could customers expect in 10 minutes, Goyal replied, "Bread Omelette, Poha, Coffee, Chai, Biryani, Momos, etc."

The CEO's explanation came after people on social media criticized the company's plan terming it unnecessary and potentially dangerous for delivery partners.

"Don't you think, you are risking lives of your delivery partners? How will you ensure their safety when they need to rush in traffic to deliver within this short time? And what abt (sic) food? will it be cooked well in hurry?" said a Twitter user.

Goyal on Monday had said that the fulfilment of his quick delivery promise will rely on a dense finishing stations' network, which will be located in close proximity to high-demand customer neighbourhoods.

Zomato Instant will start a pilot with four stations in Gurugram from April onwards.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Zomato Instant
Google Asked to Be Sanctioned by US Justice Department in Pretrial Document Fight

Related Stories

Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10-Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. iQoo Z6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  7. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  10. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: YouTube at Risk of Russia Ban After Facebook Is Deemed Illegal
  2. Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10-Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations
  3. Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell to Perform 'No Time to Die' at Awards Ceremony
  4. Google Asked to Be Sanctioned by US Justice Department in Pretrial Document Fight
  5. Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earbuds Price in India, Specifications Listed on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Unisoc T612 SoC, AI Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. OneWeb to Launch Satellites With Rival SpaceX After Suspending Ties With Russian Agency
  8. Waymo Says Ready to Launch Driverless Vehicle Services in San Francisco
  9. Guns & Gulaabs First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s Netflix Series
  10. Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.