Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700 Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'

Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'

Zomato CEO is advised to allot majority shares in Zomato to its delivery workers since he called them "partners."

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 May 2022 14:39 IST
Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'

Photo Credit: Zomato

Zomato has not yet responded to a PIL filed by the workers' union last year, said the union leader

Highlights
  • Zomato CEO announced to donate his ESOP proceeds to aid delivery workers
  • Benefits would be given to the workers associated for at least five years
  • Zomato CEO's move has been criticised and questioned by TGPWU

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's move to donate all his employee stock option plan (ESOP) proceeds worth Rs. 700 crore to aid its delivery workers has been called "a ploy to divert attention" from the recent worker protests by a Telangana-based workers' union. The union said it was an attempt by the executive "to save the tarnished image" of the food delivery company. Goyal informed Zomato employees about the update through an internal announcement last week.

The Zomato executive said in the announcement on Friday, a copy of which is with the Gadgets 360, that he was granted with the ESOPs worth Rs. 700 crores that he wanted to donate towards the Zomato Future Foundation (ZFF) that would "cover education of up to two children of all Zomato Delivery Partners, up to Rs. 50,000 per child per annum on actuals (above a certain service quality benchmark) who have been on our fleet for more than five years." He added that the given amount would go up to Rs. 1,00,000 per child per annum if a delivery worker completes 10 years with the company.

"Service thresholds of 5/10 years will be lower for Women Delivery Partners. We will also have special programmes for girl children and introduce 'prize money' if a girl completes 12th grade, as well as her graduation," he said.

Goyal also promised to offer higher education scholarships over and above the decided limits for children with "higher performance and potential educational and livelihood support" for the families of Zomato's delivery workers — irrespective of their service tenure — who "meet with unfortunate circumstances such as accidents" while on their job.

He said that while 100 percent of the proceeds were committed towards the foundation, he would liquidate less than 10 percent of the allocation towards the fund for the first year.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder State President of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), criticised the move by Goyal and said that the "sudden concern" was aimed to divert focus from the outrage the company is facing in several cities for underpaying workers.

He said in a prepared press note that delivery workers needed to be protected by labour legislation and not Goyal's charity.

"If Mr. Goyal is indeed so concerned about the children of his ‘partners', how about ensure that every delivery worker, irrespective of the years spent at his company, is entitled to a living wage, does not overwork, has a social security net, and is covered under compensation laws when they suffer disability or death on the job?" he said.

He added that the executive would not take the suggested steps as it was "cheaper and image-saving exercise" to set up a foundation to meet education expenses of the children of a few delivery workers who had worked for more than five years and 10 years.

Salauddin questioned Goyal to reveal the exact percentage of the delivery workers who have remained with Zomato for five years or more. Gadgets 360 also asked the company to reveal the exact percentage of its delivery workers who have been a part of its fleet for at least five years and will update this space when the company responds.

"While we're at it, how about you also make public all the delivery workers who have died on the job or suffered disabilities and the compensation you gave them. How about instead of ensuring lives for 5 lakh rupees, raise it to 50 lakh rupees for all partners?" Salauddin asked.

The union leader also stated that the children of delivery workers would be happier if Zomato did not cheat their parents and treated them like human beings.

"Children will be more grateful to see their parents at home in the evenings, or to spend time with them during weekends, experiences unknown to many children of your 'partners' because their parents have to spend most of their waking day trying to make a living because you incessantly find ways to cut their earnings," he said.

Salauddin also advised Goyal to allot majority shares in Zomato to its delivery workers since he called them "partners."

"Maybe that would be a better way to convince us that you care for your ‘partners'. It is after all their unpaid and underpaid labours which have created wealth for you and your company," he said.

In his communication, Goyal noted that the Zomato Future Foundation would be open to donations from other Zomato employees.

"We are also going to explore other fundraising opportunities for the ZFF. We will also set-up an independent governance board for the Zomato Future Foundation," he wrote.

Last year, the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT) where Salauddin is the National General Secretary filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court to demand social security benefits for app-based transport and delivery workers.

Salauddin said that Zomato had not bothered responding to the litigation that demanded rights and legislative protections for delivery workers.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato CEO, Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, Telangana Gig And Platform Workers Union, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers, IFAT, gig economy
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo T2 Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Visits IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  5. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  6. Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Foldable Smartphone Leaked in Photos
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  9. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  10. WhatsApp Testing New Feature to Allow Use of Multiple Phones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Jurassic World Dominion Tickets Now Live on BookMyShow, Paytm Across India
  2. Zomato CEO Set to Aid Delivery Workers With Rs. 700-Crore Donation, Union Calls It a 'Ploy to Divert Attention'
  3. Vivo T2 Surfaces on IMEI Database Ahead of Imminent Launch: Report
  4. OnePlus Pad Codenamed 'Reeves' Reportedly Enters Testing, Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. Poco F4 India Variant Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database Ahead of Launch
  6. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked; Apple A15 Bionic SoC and 90Hz Display Tipped
  7. India Should Stop 'Regulatory Assault' on Chinese Firms, Chinese State Media Says After Xiaomi Accusations
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Box Office Rockets to $450 Million Opening Weekend
  9. Taiwanese Legislators Seek to Pass Bill to Protect ‘Core’ Technologies From Chinese Espionage
  10. Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven Leaked in Photos, Resembles Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.