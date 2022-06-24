Technology News
  Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal

Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal

Zomato already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 June 2022 19:54 IST
Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal

Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato said the acquisition is in line with its strategy of investing in quick commerce business

Highlights
  • Zomato's board has approved the acquisition of Blinkit
  • The transaction will take place through Zomato's equity shares
  • Zomato revealed the deal through a regulatory filing

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday said it will acquire Blink Commerce (formerly known as Grofers India) for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal.
The company's board at a meeting held on Friday has approved acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore at a price of Rs 13.45 lakh per equity share, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

This transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato, having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share, it added.

The company already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL, the filing said.

"This acquisition is in line with our strategy of investing in the quick commerce business," Zomato said.

Blink Commerce runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand.

Comments

Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal
