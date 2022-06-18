Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason

YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason

YouTube did not specify which video was taken down at the channel.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 June 2022 11:08 IST
YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason

YouTube pulled a video posted by the congressional committee

Highlights
  • YouTube did not specify which video was taken down at the channel
  • The committee is in the middle of a series of public hearings
  • Committee probing attack detailed how former president berated Pence

YouTube on Friday pulled a video posted by the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the US Capitol because it contained election misinformation spread by then president Donald Trump.

"Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context," YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the January 6th Committee channel."

The committee, which is in the middle of a series of public hearings investigating the attack on the seat of US government on January 6, 2021 in a bid to overturn the presidential election results in Trump's favor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

YouTube did not specify which video was taken down at the channel, but media reports indicated the nixed clip contained Trump making baseless claims challenging the integrity of the election.

Trump pressured his vice president Mike Pence to go along with an illegal plot to overturn the 2020 US election and whipped up a mob that put his deputy's life in danger when he refused, congressional investigators and former administration aides said Thursday.

The committee probing the attack detailed how the former president berated Pence for not going along with the scheme both knew to be unlawful - even after being told violence had erupted as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

At its third public hearing into the insurrection, the panel detailed a "relentless" pressure campaign by Trump on Pence - as cornerstone of a criminal conspiracy to keep the defeated president in power.

The committee maintains that Trump's pursuit of this scheme led to the violence at the Capitol, which was linked to at least five deaths.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, US Capitol riot
Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety

Related Stories

YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  5. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  6. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  7. Mirzapur Season 3 Filming Begins Next Week, Pankaj Tripathi Has Revealed
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Government Orders Employees Not to Use Google Drive, VPNs: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Internally Testing Its Paid Subscription Called Snapchat Plus: Report
  2. YouTube Removes US Capitol Riot Probe Video, Cites 'Election Misinformation' as the Reason
  3. Verizon, AT&T Delays Part of 5G Rollout Near Airports Until Mid-2023 to Ensure Equipment Safety
  4. TikTok Migrates US Users' Data to Oracle Servers, Ensures Safety of Information
  5. Google Urged by US Lawmakers to Fix Abortion Searches That Steer Women to 'Fake Clinics'
  6. Umidigi Bison 2 Series With MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: All Details
  7. Physicists Successfully Develop Atom Laser That Can Stay On Forever
  8. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is Second Game in Remake Trilogy, Coming to PS5 Next Winter
  9. iOS 16 Carries Built-In Unit Conversion in Messages, Notes, Calendar, More
  10. Microsoft Defender Online Security App Launched for Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.