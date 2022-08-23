Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report

YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report

YouTube TV’s Mosaic Mode is expected to allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 August 2022 19:07 IST
YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report

YouTube employees are said to have shared these plans at an internal partner event

Highlights
  • YouTube is said to allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds
  • The features are expected to roll out in the coming months
  • Users will also be able to browse playlists and albums on YouTube Music

YouTube Shorts — the short-form vertical video sharing platform from YouTube — is coming to smart TVs, according to a report. Meanwhile, the company is said to be working on a Mosaic Mode for YouTube TV that will allow users to view up to four videos at the same time. YouTube employees are said to have shared these plans at an internal partner event with hardware manufacturers a month ago. YouTube TV was previously updated with 5.1 surround sound support on Android TV, Google TV, and Roku devices in June, while the iOS app was previously updated with picture-in-picture support.

As per a recent report by Protocol, the company is looking to update YouTube TV with a new feature called Mosaic Mode. It is expected to “allow subscribers to watch up to four live feeds at the same time by dividing the TV screen into quadrants.” Additionally, users will also be able to browse playlists and albums on YouTube Music and add them to their library directly from the smart TV screen, as per the report.

As mentioned earlier, YouTube is also said to be bringing Shorts, which are vertical videos available on the mobile app, to smart TVs. The report refers to a mock-up slide presented to the audience of Google's partner event which showed a vertical video at the centre of the screen carrying the title of the video along with the name of the song used in the clip as well as a quick access to up-and-down thumbs off to the side.

According to the report, employees at YouTube shared these upcoming features at an internal partner event with hardware manufacturers a month ago. They are expected to roll out in the coming months, but Google is yet to officially announce details of these features.

YouTube TV previously added receiving 5.1-channel surround sound support on Android TV, Google TV, and Roku devices in June. YouTube also rolled out support for picture-in-picture mode for its YouTube TV app on iOS, earlier this year.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube TV, YouTube TV Mosaic Mode
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details

Related Stories

YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  6. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  7. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  9. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  3. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  4. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  5. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon
  8. Gravity Rush Movie in Development at Sony, With Director Anna Mastro Attached: Report
  9. India Has Around 115 Million Crypto Investors, Number May Rise Post Legal Clarity: KuCoin
  10. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.