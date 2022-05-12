YouTube Shorts, the short-form video sharing platform of YouTube, is getting a new Green Screen tool that lets creators remix their Shorts by adding clips from other Videos. With this update, creators can use up to a 60-second video segment from any eligible YouTube video or YouTube Shorts as the background for their new original Shorts video. The company confirmed that the new feature is currently being rolled out on iOS. Last month, the company added the Cut feature for remixing videos with short duration clips.

Google on Wednesday announced the launch of the new Green Screen feature on YouTube Shorts via a blog post. The latest functionality will allow users to remix 60-second video segments from eligible long-form YouTube videos and Shorts while creating new original Shorts content. The new remix feature is currently available to iOS users and is confirmed to expand to Android platforms in the coming months.

To access the Green Screen feature, you can tap the Create button under the video you are watching. From a Short, you can click the three-dot menu and select Green Screen to choose the desired video portion.

Whenever a new Short is created with Green Screen, it will be attributed back to the original video with a link in the Shorts player. Creators who don't want their long-form content to be remixed by others on Shorts can opt out as well. Google confirmed that videos with visual claims are not eligible for Green Screen.

Google introduced YouTube Shorts back in September 2020 to rival the widely popular short-video app TikTok. Since the launch, it has been bringing new features to YouTube Shorts. In April, the company added a TikTok's Stitch like feature allowing users to add one to five-second video segments from eligible videos and Shorts to make new original Shorts videos. It is currently available on the YouTube for iOS app and is expected to arrive on Android later this year.