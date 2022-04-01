Technology News
  YouTube May Be Getting a New 'Podcasts' Homepage, Audio Ads: Report

YouTube May Be Getting a New ‘Podcasts’ Homepage, Audio Ads: Report

The information comes from an allegedly leaked 84-page presentation by YouTube.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 April 2022 14:06 IST
YouTube May Be Getting a New 'Podcasts' Homepage, Audio Ads: Report

Photo Credit: Podnews

YouTube intends to use a familiar layout for the new ‘Podcasts’ homepage

  • YouTube is expected to feature Google-sold audio ads with podcasts
  • YouTube is said to have updated its analytics for audio-first creators
  • Spotify has also been working on a new vertical feed for podcasts

YouTube appears to have plans to take on industry giants of the podcast space like Apple and Spotify. An 84-page document has been allegedly leaked that is said to outline the roadmap laid out by the company. The document is believed to be intended for podcast publishers. According to this leaked document, YouTube is supposed to be planning to improve the podcast ingestion onto its platform. There is also expected to be a new podcast homepage with a familiar YouTube layout.

The report comes from Podnews, which claims to have its hands on an 84-page presentation produced by YouTube. It has not shared the complete presentation but focuses on a segment labelled 'Looking Ahead'. The report suggests that YouTube will get a dedicated ‘Podcasts' homepage at youtube.com/podcasts (URL currently not working) for improved search and discovery. The online video sharing platform is said to be developing easy and simple ways for podcasts to be uploaded onto its site. YouTube is also said to be planning to bring audio ads sold by both Google and other partners for its audience listening to music, podcasts, and other audio content.

YouTube is said to be updating its analytics by integrating new data metrics designed for audio-first creators. This step is intended to seamlessly integrate its data with the industry-standard podcast measurement platforms like Nielsen, Podtrac, and Chartable.

Spotify is reportedly also developing a new 'audio newsfeed' for easy discovery of podcasts on its apps. An alleged video of the new vertical feed has also surfaced which showcases a dedicated 'Podcasts' button in the app. The feed is reported to have a TikTok-style vertical layout populated by podcast clips from creators that the listener might enjoy. Spotify is believed to be using the technology developed by Podz, which it acquired last year, for automatically selecting podcast clips.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube podcasts
Google Pixel 6a Alleged Retail Box Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design

YouTube May Be Getting a New 'Podcasts' Homepage, Audio Ads: Report
