Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Picture in Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally

YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally

YouTube users who are running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher will see this mode in the next few days.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 12 July 2022 11:17 IST
YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally

Picture-in-Picture mode has started rolling out to more people and devices globally

Highlights
  • Users will have access to a mini-player in PiP mode on YouTube
  • YouTube video will appear in a floating window in PiP mode
  • PiP mode was initially announced for iOS users in June last year

YouTube has started rolling out the Picture-in-Picture(PiP) mode for all YouTube subscribers on iPhones and iPad worldwide, including in India. iPhone and iPad users will be able to view a mini-player in a floating window for YouTube videos while using other apps on their devices. According to the company, users who are running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher will start to see this mode on the YouTube iOS app in the next few days. To recall, Google initially announced Picture-in-Picture support for YouTube users on iOS in June last year.

As announced by YouTube in a community post, the Picture-in-Picture mode has started rolling out to more people and devices globally. The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) is now being rolled out to iPhone and iPad users who are running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher. The feature will be available for all over the next several days, as per the company.

However, YouTube has also mentioned that the PiP mode will be available to only the YouTube Premium members on iPhone and iPad globally for both music and non-music content. The same feature will also be accessible to the non-premium users of YouTube in the United States. The non-premium users will have access to PiP for non-music content only, as announced by the company.

How to use Picture-in-Picture on YouTube on iPhones, iPad

Eligible iPhone and iPad users can use the PiP mode by selecting a YouTube video to watch and then leaving the YouTube app by swiping up from the bottom of their screen or pressing the home button. The video will continue to play in a mini-player, which can be moved across the device's screen even while using other apps.

To recall, Google initially announced Picture-in-Picture support for YouTube users on iOS in June last year. Meanwhile, on Android, YouTube's Picture-in-Picture mode has been available for quite some time.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Picture in Picture Mode, YouTube Premium, iPhones, iPad, iOS, iPadOS, Google, Android
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report
Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025

Related Stories

YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India: All Details
  6. Mivi DuoPods A350 With 50 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Details
  7. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Use Any Emoji as a Reaction: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
  2. YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally
  3. Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report
  4. Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens
  5. Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723 Unveiled, Astronomers Call It Remarkable
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Shows Off First James Webb Space Telescope Image, SMACS 0723 Galaxy Cluster Seen in Stunning Detail
  9. Polygon Onboards Host of Terra Projects That Are Dumping the Network Following Collapse
  10. okx manchester city training kit 2023 2024 deal worth usd 20 million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.