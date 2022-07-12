YouTube has started rolling out the Picture-in-Picture(PiP) mode for all YouTube subscribers on iPhones and iPad worldwide, including in India. iPhone and iPad users will be able to view a mini-player in a floating window for YouTube videos while using other apps on their devices. According to the company, users who are running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher will start to see this mode on the YouTube iOS app in the next few days. To recall, Google initially announced Picture-in-Picture support for YouTube users on iOS in June last year.

As announced by YouTube in a community post, the Picture-in-Picture mode has started rolling out to more people and devices globally. The Picture-in-Picture (PiP) is now being rolled out to iPhone and iPad users who are running iOS and iPadOS 15.0 or higher. The feature will be available for all over the next several days, as per the company.

However, YouTube has also mentioned that the PiP mode will be available to only the YouTube Premium members on iPhone and iPad globally for both music and non-music content. The same feature will also be accessible to the non-premium users of YouTube in the United States. The non-premium users will have access to PiP for non-music content only, as announced by the company.

How to use Picture-in-Picture on YouTube on iPhones, iPad

Eligible iPhone and iPad users can use the PiP mode by selecting a YouTube video to watch and then leaving the YouTube app by swiping up from the bottom of their screen or pressing the home button. The video will continue to play in a mini-player, which can be moved across the device's screen even while using other apps.

