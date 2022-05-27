YouTube Music has reportedly started testing new filters for the Up Next songs in the radio queue in the mobile app. As this new feature is currently under testing, it is only visible to a limited number of users. The new filters seem to appear on the radio-generated playlist and will let users choose what plays next. YouTube Music already allows users to generate playlists based on individual songs. It also lets you listen to a list of songs available on a particular radio station.

The new filters to the 'Up Next' queue were reported on Reddit by a user named "hanubeki", as spotted by 9to5Google. The filters reportedly appear when the users are actively playing from a radio-generated list of songs on the app. Users will find these filters that they can tap to customise what plays next. These filters offer recommendations to users and show what's more familiar to them with new "All," "Familiar," "Recommendation," and "Instrumental" options on the music app, as per the report.

YouTube Music appears with a series of filters in the Up Next queue

Photo Credit: Reddit/ hanubeki

The user on Reddit, who reported this feature for the first time, suggests that the filters in the YouTube Music app varies depending upon the song, and only appear for radio-generated songs queue.

As mentioned, this update YouTube Music app is currently in the testing phase and appears to be limited to only a few users. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to independently verify the availability of the reported filters at the time of filing this article.

Google has been actively trying to enhance user experience by adding new features to its YouTube Music app through updates for the last few months. In January this year, YouTube Music started showing users a personalised 'Recommended radios' tab in the mobile app with 10 radio stations with cover art in radio waveforms in the background along with a photo of either the artist or the album art and YouTube Music's logo.

Moreover, the YouTube Music app also improved the radio algorithm to show more artists and added features such as Family OS and Wear OS Shuffle, in April