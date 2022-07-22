Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report

YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report

The launch of the sleep timer feature on YouTube Music is still not confirmed.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 July 2022 21:09 IST
YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report

YouTube Music will reportedly allow users to make their devices stop playing music with sleep timer

Highlights
  • Sleep timer was already available on Google Play Music
  • It will reportedly appear as a bottom sheet in playback controls
  • YouTube Music will reportedly show the remaining time on sleep timer

Google is reportedly working on a sleep timer feature for the YouTube Music app on Android. The sleep timer was already available on Google Play Music. However, users were supposed to go to the main setting list to enable this feature. Hopefully, this won't be the case when it comes to YouTube Music. The report also states that the sleep timer on the app will appear as a bottom sheet within the playback controls.

As mentioned above, Google is working to bring a sleep timer feature to YouTube Music app on Android, according to a report by 9to5Google. A sleep timer in YouTube Music will allow users to make their devices stop playing music after falling asleep and will also help them in scheduling breaks for their tracks.

The report suggests that the sleep timer will appear as a bottom sheet somewhere inside playback controls in YouTube Music app. Also, according to the strings of code found in the report, YouTube Music will show the remaining time on an active timer with the ability to add five more minutes or cancel it immediately.

This has been said to be a much-awaited feature, especially since this feature was already being offered in Google Play Music. However, to enable the sleep timer, users were supposed to head to the settings list in Google Play Music. Moreover, YouTube's upcoming sleep timer feature is also said to be somewhat similar to Apple Music for Android.

Notably, it is still not confirmed when the sleep timer feature would launch on YouTube Music for Android. There could also be a possibility that Google may or may not ever launch this feature.

Besides this, last month, YouTube Music reportedly started giving users an easy way to view their 'Mixed for You' playlist with the help of a grid view, which allows the users to look at their mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy moods in a clean grid manner.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, Google Play Music, Apple Play Music, Android, YouTube
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
The Wheel of Time Season 3 Renewed at Amazon Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Related Stories

YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Thai Minister Retracts on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  4. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  7. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  8. How to Transfer WhatsApp Chat Data From Android to iOS
  9. Domino’s Said to Consider Moving Business Away From Zomato, Swiggy: Details
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. RuPay Credit Cards Will Be Linked to UPI Platform in a Few Months: NPCI MD
  2. Thai Minister Backtracks on Spyware Admission as Government Denies Pegasus Use
  3. BSNL 4G Services to be Rolled Out in the Next 18-24 Months, 5G Services Under Testing: Report 
  4. Epic Games Will Not Follow Minecraft in Banning NFTs From Its Gaming Platforms
  5. Sennheiser CX Plus SE Earbuds Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  6. Zoom Will Soon Expand End-to-End Encryption Feature to Phone, Breakout Rooms: All Details
  7. YouTube Music for Android Could Soon Get a Sleep Timer Feature: Report
  8. The Wheel of Time Season 3 Renewed at Amazon Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
  9. Honor Has Officially Exited the Indian Market, Continues to Have Partners: Report
  10. Huawei P60 Series Will Be Powered by a 14nm Kirin 9100 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.