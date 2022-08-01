Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music Will Now Show Other Performances of Your Favourite Songs: Report

YouTube Music Will Now Show Other Performances of Your Favourite Songs: Report

The "other performances" section appears in the Related tab in the YouTube Music app.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 August 2022 16:52 IST
YouTube Music Will Now Show Other Performances of Your Favourite Songs: Report

"Other performances" on YouTube Music is now available for more users

Highlights
  • Other performances section on YouTube Music is now available widely
  • The new section is reportedly available on Android, iOS, and Web
  • Other performances on YouTube Music mostly appears for famous songs

YouTube Music has reportedly started showing users “other performances” of a song in the Now Playing section of the playlist. The new section appears in the Related tab below the "You might also like" and the "Recommended playlists" sections on the platform. Users will reportedly be able to see concert clips, live performances, covers, and remixes related to the songs they are listening to. This feature was reportedly available for a few users a month ago, but now is being available widely on the iOS, Android apps, as well as on the Web.

The “Other performances” section in YouTube Music, was first spotted by 9to5Google. It mostly appears for famous songs and artists in both audio and video formats, as claimed by the report.

As per the report, the new section, depending on the song playing, will show up in the Related tab. When scrolling down past 'You might also like' and 'Recommended playlists', users will now see the new list of other performances related to the song.

As mentioned above, users will be able to see remixes, fan covers, acoustic versions, performances from other artists, recorded concert clips and more related to their currently playing songs on the other performances section on YouTube Music, as per the report.

Furthermore, the report claims that the "other performances" section of YouTube Music is now available on Android, iOS, as well as the Web. Also, the latest addition on YouTube Music is said to have appeared to a few users last month, but is now available for more users.

Besides this, a recent report also suggested that Google is reportedly working on a sleep timer feature for the YouTube Music app on Android. A sleep timer in YouTube Music will allow users to make their devices stop playing music after a set time and will also help them in scheduling breaks for their tracks.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, Android, iOS, YouTube
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 1 Narrowly Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score in Teardown Video
Reliance Jio Top Bidder in 5G Spectrum Auction, DoT Receives Bids Worth Record 1.5 Lakh Crore

Related Stories

YouTube Music Will Now Show Other Performances of Your Favourite Songs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Top Bidder as 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes: Details
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Samsung Begins Pre-Booking of Next Galaxy Smartphones in India
  7. Realme Pad X to Go on Sale for First Time in India: All Details
  8. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
  9. TSMC Head Warns Invasion Would Devastate Global Supply
  10. Philips 7900 Ambilight Ultra-HD LED Android TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A04s Support Page Goes Live in UK, Expected to Launch Soon
  2. TSMC Head Warns Invasion Would Devastate Global Supply Ahead of Potential Nancy Pelosi Visit
  3. India Fails to Bag Spot Among World’s Crypto-Ready Countries, Hong Kong Tops List
  4. Reliance Jio Top Bidder in 5G Spectrum Auction, DoT Receives Bids Worth Record 1.5 Lakh Crore
  5. YouTube Music Will Now Show Other Performances of Your Favourite Songs: Report
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Narrowly Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score in Teardown Video
  7. No Intention of Shutting Facebook Down, Kenyan Ministers Say After Watchdog’s Ultimatum Over Hate Speech
  8. Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
  9. Axie Infinity CEO Moved Funds to Binance Before Disclosing Ronin Bridge Hack
  10. Xiaomi 12T Series Internal Testing Tipped to Have Started in Asia, Europe Ahead of Launch: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.