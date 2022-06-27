Technology News
  YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets

YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets

'Mixed for You' playlist now shows a 'More' button in the top-right corner of the YouTube Music app.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 27 June 2022 18:32 IST
YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets

YouTube Music is redesigning its album UI, which appears in the portrait mode

Highlights
  • YouTube Music will allow users to look at the mixes in the grid view
  • The latest carousel appears to be a part of a server-side rollout
  • YouTube Music also redesigning album UI, which appears in portrait mode

YouTube Music has reportedly started giving users an easy way to view their 'Mixed for You' playlist with the help of a grid view. The 'Mixed for You' playlist now shows a 'More' button in the top-right corner of the app. It will allow the users to look at their mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy moods in a clean grid manner. In addition to this, YouTube Music is also redesigning the album UI on Android tablets.

According to a report by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is now giving users a 'More' option in the 'Mixed for You' section. It will allow them to see their song supermixes and my mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy moods in a grid view in the app. Prior to this, users could only see the 'Mixed for You' playlist by switching to the appropriate mood filter, and the default Home carousel only used to show My Supermix, My Mix 1-7, Your Likes, Discover Mix, Replay Mix, and New Release Mix.

The latest carousel appears to be a part of a server-side rollout as of now, and hence, is accessible to some Android, iOS and the Web-based appusers.

In addition to this, YouTube Music is also reportedly redesigning its album UI, which appears in the portrait mode. This redesign shows the artist, type of media (album), and release year at the very top of the app on the Android tablets. This new album UI design was first received by a Reddit user. Now the album art in the YouTube Music app appears next against a blurred background. Meanwhile, this rollout is taking place very slowly on a view-by-view basis and it could happen sometime in the future.

Besides this, another recent report suggests that YouTube Music has reportedly started rolling out support for the Android 12 media recommendations feature that shows the recent albums and playlists, enabling users to directly start music playback. The new update will show users three recently played tracks in the compact card while opening quick settings will show six songs. The report also added that the compact card is also said to show up when the smartphone has been locked. The notification card for YouTube Music has an option for shuffling tracks and a shortcut for users' offline mixtapes as well.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets
