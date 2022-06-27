YouTube Music has reportedly started giving users an easy way to view their 'Mixed for You' playlist with the help of a grid view. The 'Mixed for You' playlist now shows a 'More' button in the top-right corner of the app. It will allow the users to look at their mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy moods in a clean grid manner. In addition to this, YouTube Music is also redesigning the album UI on Android tablets.

According to a report by 9to5Google, YouTube Music is now giving users a 'More' option in the 'Mixed for You' section. It will allow them to see their song supermixes and my mixes for Chill, Focus, Workout, and Energy moods in a grid view in the app. Prior to this, users could only see the 'Mixed for You' playlist by switching to the appropriate mood filter, and the default Home carousel only used to show My Supermix, My Mix 1-7, Your Likes, Discover Mix, Replay Mix, and New Release Mix.

The latest carousel appears to be a part of a server-side rollout as of now, and hence, is accessible to some Android, iOS and the Web-based appusers.

In addition to this, YouTube Music is also reportedly redesigning its album UI, which appears in the portrait mode. This redesign shows the artist, type of media (album), and release year at the very top of the app on the Android tablets. This new album UI design was first received by a Reddit user. Now the album art in the YouTube Music app appears next against a blurred background. Meanwhile, this rollout is taking place very slowly on a view-by-view basis and it could happen sometime in the future.

Besides this, another recent report suggests that YouTube Music has reportedly started rolling out support for the Android 12 media recommendations feature that shows the recent albums and playlists, enabling users to directly start music playback. The new update will show users three recently played tracks in the compact card while opening quick settings will show six songs. The report also added that the compact card is also said to show up when the smartphone has been locked. The notification card for YouTube Music has an option for shuffling tracks and a shortcut for users' offline mixtapes as well.