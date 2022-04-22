Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon

YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon

Sparkle icon is added to the updated version of the app, replacing the old lightning icon.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 April 2022 11:40 IST
YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon

Photo Credit: Unsplash

YouTube Music has added a new sparkle icon feature for smart downloads

Highlights
  • Sparkling icon spotted on the latest version of YouTube Music's app
  • YouTube Music has brought this change for smart downloads
  • The change could be seen on the download page in the app

YouTube Music has improved the look of the app with a small change. YouTube Music' smart downloads menu on the latest version of the app will now spot a new sparkle icon replacing the old lightning icon. The new sparkle icon was spotted for smart downloads with version 5.02.50 (from last week) of YouTube Music on Android. Smart downloads were launched back in 2019 and allowed users to listen to their favourite music even if they are offline or in the aeroplane.

YouTube Music's new features are a part of Google's list of developments. With the new changes, YouTube Music has switched from a lightning bolt to a sparkle icon for smart downloads. The app will refresh what's stored on a nightly basis when you're connected to Wi-Fi (or mobile data) after enabling smart downloads in Settings > Library & downloads and selecting how many songs you want. Also, the device has over 40 percent battery life for to work.

The users will see a system notification when downloads are being updated in the background. This change will come on the Downloads Page next to the albums and playlists and offline mixtapes too.

Meanwhile, manually downloaded songs will appear marked by the checkmark in a circle icon.

Moreover, YouTube Music also brought in some new features, a few days back that improves Radio Algorithm in order to show more artists.

Additionally, YouTube also appears to have plans to take on industry giants in the podcast space including Apple and Spotify.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube Music New Look, YouTube
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Amazon's New Buy With Prime Service Extends Prime Subscription Benefits to Merchant Stores

Related Stories

YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India's Smartphone Shipments Grew Just 2 Percent in Q1 2022, Realme Sees Strong Growth: Canalys
  6. Climate Change Image Highlighted in Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022
  7. Pure EV Recalls 2,000 Vehicles After Electric Scooter Explosion in Telangana
  8. YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon
  9. NoiseFit Buzz With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Sale Starts April 28
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.