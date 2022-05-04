Technology News
  YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know

YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know

YouTube Go was initially released in 2016.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 May 2022 16:07 IST
YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Google

YouTube Go currently has over 500 million installs on the Play Store

  • YouTube Go had not received an update since October 2021
  • It was released for low-end smartphones, regions with poor connection
  • Google has improved its performance for entry-level smartphones

YouTube Go is going to be shut down in August. The move was officially confirmed via a post on Google's support page. The search giant has recommended that YouTube Go users should switch to the main YouTube app. They can also use the Web browser to access the website directly. The YouTube Go app was released in 2016 for users with low-end hardware or poor data connections. There are also several key features missing from the Go version like the "ability to comment, post, create content, and use Dark theme."

According to the post shared by Google, the main YouTube has been optimised over the years to offer improved performance on entry-level smartphones and slow network connections. The company has also promised future updates to reduce data usage for users that only have access to limited data. All these improvements and planned updates for the main app have made the YouTube Go app redundant. Also, there have been vast improvements in the capabilities of low-end smartphones since 2016, when this app was initially launched. To recall, the app was built specifically for India from the ground up, but was also made available in other developing markets.

The YouTube Go app currently sits at over 500 million installs on the Google Play store. Notably, the app had not received a new update since October 2021, which might indicate that this app was on the back burner for some time.

Google has been constantly releasing updates and adding new features to the YouTube app. It recently widely released the Super Thanks, which allows users to tip content creators while watching their videos. This feature allows content creators to reduce their dependency on advertisements. Also, there was a recent report which suggested that YouTube would be receiving a dedicated Podcasts homepage. This rumoured update might also bring audio-only ads to the platform.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Youtube Go, YouTube, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
YouTube Go to Be Discontinued in August: Here's What You Need to Know
