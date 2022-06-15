Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates

YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates

Corrections made by the creator will appear as info cards.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 June 2022 18:09 IST
YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates

Viewers can click on the info card to read the correction note given by the creator

Highlights
  • YouTube's new feature is called Corrections
  • It allows creators to make corrections to their videos
  • When the channel has any active strikes Corrections won't be available

YouTube is getting a new feature called Corrections that allows creators to fix errors or add updates to their already published videos. With the latest functionality, creators can edit the errors in the descriptions of their video and they will be able to provide a written correction based on the change. A corrections info card will also appear in the video's top right-hand corner and the viewers can expand the card by clicking on it to read the clarification text from the creator. The latest feature saves creators from having to re-upload their clips for adding small changes.

A video by YouTube's Creator Insider channel shared details about the new Corrections feature. As mentioned, creators can use it to update details or to fix errors in the descriptions of their already published videos. The corrections will be displayed as info cards in the top right-hand corner of a video based on the timestamp of the first Correction in the video. Viewers can click on the card to expand the correction notes in the video's description.

As per Google's Support page, to add a correction to your YouTube clips, you can write “Correction:” or “Corrections:” within the video description, with the timestamp (00:00), and an explanation for your correction. This section should appear after any video chapters. When your audience watches your video, a View Corrections info card will appear.

It should be noted that the Corrections feature won't be available if the corresponding YouTube channel has any active strikes. The feature cannot be used when the content in the clip is inappropriate to some viewers.

Google is adding new features to YouTube to attract more creators to the platform. Recently, the company introduced the Green Screen in YouTube Shorts that allows creators to remix their Shorts by adding clips from other videos. Similarly, in April, the company added the Cut feature for remixing videos with short-duration clips.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, Google, Corrections, YouTube Update, YouTube Features, YouTube Creators
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitch Expands Ads Incentive Programme, to Offer Bigger Payouts to More Creators

Related Stories

YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  2. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
  4. Realme 9 4G Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  7. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handset
  9. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  10. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ubisoft Teases September Event, to Announce the “Future of Assassin’s Creed"
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG
  3. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
  4. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
  5. Possibility of Finding Living Organisms on Venus Slim, New Analysis Suggests
  6. Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
  7. FIFA 22 Is Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23
  8. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
  9. New Study Finds Plants Take “Secret Decisions” to Control Respiration
  10. Sequoia Capital Launches Two New Funds With Web 3 Investments Part of Its Focus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.