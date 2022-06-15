YouTube is getting a new feature called Corrections that allows creators to fix errors or add updates to their already published videos. With the latest functionality, creators can edit the errors in the descriptions of their video and they will be able to provide a written correction based on the change. A corrections info card will also appear in the video's top right-hand corner and the viewers can expand the card by clicking on it to read the clarification text from the creator. The latest feature saves creators from having to re-upload their clips for adding small changes.

A video by YouTube's Creator Insider channel shared details about the new Corrections feature. As mentioned, creators can use it to update details or to fix errors in the descriptions of their already published videos. The corrections will be displayed as info cards in the top right-hand corner of a video based on the timestamp of the first Correction in the video. Viewers can click on the card to expand the correction notes in the video's description.

As per Google's Support page, to add a correction to your YouTube clips, you can write “Correction:” or “Corrections:” within the video description, with the timestamp (00:00), and an explanation for your correction. This section should appear after any video chapters. When your audience watches your video, a View Corrections info card will appear.

It should be noted that the Corrections feature won't be available if the corresponding YouTube channel has any active strikes. The feature cannot be used when the content in the clip is inappropriate to some viewers.

Google is adding new features to YouTube to attract more creators to the platform. Recently, the company introduced the Green Screen in YouTube Shorts that allows creators to remix their Shorts by adding clips from other videos. Similarly, in April, the company added the Cut feature for remixing videos with short-duration clips.