YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads

YouTube was reportedly showing up to 10 commercials in a row.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 19 September 2022 11:52 IST
YouTube acknowledged complaints, saying the short ads are called bumper ads

Highlights
  • YouTube seemingly increased the amount of unskippable ads
  • YouTube Premium costs Rs. 1,290 in India for 12 months
  • YouTube Premium Family plan costs Rs. 189 per month

YouTube had recently increased the number and frequency of non-skippable ads played for users while watching videos. As per user reports on Twitter as well as Reddit, a growing number of viewers say they saw up to 10 non-skippable advertisements on YouTube in a row. Now, following complaints from users around the globe, the Google-owned company has confirmed that it is concluding the experiment with advertisements. The video streaming company shows ads to maintain the platform and financially support creators.

According to the user reports on Reddit and Twitter, YouTube was playing up to 10 unskippable ads before the chosen video even begins. The company on Twitter recently responded to a user's question regarding its sudden increase of unskippable ads saying that they are "bumper ads," which last only up to 6 seconds.

As per a report by 9to5Google, a YouTube spokesperson has confirmed that its experiment with advertisements has now "concluded".

The report quotes a YouTube spokesperson as saying "at YouTube, we're focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we're always testing new ways to surface ads that enhance the viewer experience. We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment."

Users can permanently avoid seeing ads by subscribing to YouTube Premium. In India, the YouTube Premium annual plan costs Rs. 1,290, while the YouTube Premium Family plan costs Rs. 189 per month. The company also offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Ads, YouTube Premium, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
