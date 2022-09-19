YouTube Concludes Experiment Displaying Large Number of Unskippable Ads

YouTube had recently increased the number and frequency of non-skippable ads played for users while watching videos. As per user reports on Twitter as well as Reddit, a growing number of viewers say they saw up to 10 non-skippable advertisements on YouTube in a row. Now, following complaints from users around the globe, the Google-owned company has confirmed that it is concluding the experiment with advertisements. The video streaming company shows ads to maintain the platform and financially support creators.

According to the user reports on Reddit and Twitter, YouTube was playing up to 10 unskippable ads before the chosen video even begins. The company on Twitter recently responded to a user's question regarding its sudden increase of unskippable ads saying that they are "bumper ads," which last only up to 6 seconds.

As per a report by 9to5Google, a YouTube spokesperson has confirmed that its experiment with advertisements has now "concluded".

The report quotes a YouTube spokesperson as saying "at YouTube, we're focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we're always testing new ways to surface ads that enhance the viewer experience. We ran a small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. We have concluded this small experiment."

Users can permanently avoid seeing ads by subscribing to YouTube Premium. In India, the YouTube Premium annual plan costs Rs. 1,290, while the YouTube Premium Family plan costs Rs. 189 per month. The company also offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.