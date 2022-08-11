Technology News
  YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details

YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details

The redesigned Android 13 UI for the main YouTube app is currently in beta

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 11 August 2022 18:41 IST
YouTube Adds Support for Redesigned Android 13 Media Notification Controls on Latest Beta: Details

YouTube beta currently shows the updated media controls to some Android 13 beta users

Highlights
  • YouTube’s updated controls will likely be noticeable while casting videos
  • Android 13 is expected to bring redesigned controls for media
  • Android 13 is likely to be released in the coming weeks

YouTube has reportedly begun testing Android 13's redesigned media notification controls on the latest beta version. Some of Google's apps, including Chrome, YouTube Music and Google Podcasts, have already added support for the new media interface. With YouTube beta version 17.32.32, Google has introduced small changes to the app's design, compared to the other Google apps. Users will see rounded square pause button and a circular play button with a longer progress bar. The new interface is currently in beta testing and is likely to arrive in a stable channel over the coming weeks.

First reported by 9to5Google, YouTube version 17.32.32 on Android 13 beta adds support for the updated media controls from Google's upcoming operating system. The latest beta version of the YouTube app targets API 33and the updated design will likely be noticeable for Android 13 beta users while casting videos on the app or to YouTube Premium subscribers while using background play on YouTube.

The updated UI brings a longer progress bar and the rounded square pause button and circular play button, as mentioned above. The new media controls include a "next" button, according to the report. Meanwhile, YouTube also has removed the ‘X' button which closes the notification.

YouTube beta version 17.32.32 currently shows the updated media controls to some Android 13 beta users, according to the report. The new UI is expected to be available for all Android 13 users over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, YouTube recently started rolling out support for the Android 12 media recommendations feature to users two months ago. It was reported to enable users to directly start music playback while showing recent albums and playlists on the app.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Android 13, Chrome, Google Podcasts, Google
