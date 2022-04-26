YouTube app on Android and iOS is getting a new animation on the like button. Tapping the like button will now produce a small confetti-like animation, making the process of liking videos on the content-streaming platform a more colourful experience. The feature is rolling out slowly. The animation on the YouTube like button was spotted earlier this year via Reddit. The like button on YouTube Web has no changes as of now. Earlier this month, reports had come out suggesting that YouTube might be planning to improve the podcast ingestion onto its platform.

The new animation on the like button is not a major design change to the platform but it makes the process of liking videos more fun. Upon hitting the like button, multi-coloured confetti and streamers pop out before settling into the black thumbs-up. The feature is rolling out slowly for the YouTube app on both Android and iOS. Hitting the like button on YouTube Web just switches the blank thumbs-up into a black one. The design change hasn't been integrated into YouTube Web yet.

According to 9to5Google, the like button animation was first spotted by Redditor @u/LanDest021 earlier this year.

Earlier this year, reports had come out suggesting that YouTube is supposed to be planning to improve the podcast ingestion onto its platform. An 84-page document was allegedly leaked that's said to outline the roadmap laid out by the company. The document is believed to be intended for podcast publishers. There is also expected to be a new podcast homepage with a familiar YouTube layout.

The report suggested that YouTube will get a dedicated ‘Podcasts' homepage at youtube.com/podcasts (URL is currently not working) for improved search and discovery. YouTube is also said to be planning to bring audio ads sold by both Google and other partners for its audience listening to music, podcasts, and other audio content.