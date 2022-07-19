Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says

WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says

The writer’s story rocketed to the top of Weibo's list of trending topics on Monday, as users expressed shock and outrage at what she had encountered.

By ANI | Updated: 19 July 2022 10:31 IST
WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says

Photo Credit: WPS

WPS is part of China's most downloaded domestically produced suite of office applications

Highlights
  • Gu's story rocketed to the top of Weibo's list of trending topics
  • Gu's panic turned to anger as she wrestled with Kingsoft Office
  • Censorship has long been present in China

Chinese software developer Kingsoft is facing severe criticism after a writer accused the company of locking her work written in the word processing software WPS over alleged "sensitive content". Miffy Gu, a Chinese writer, on June 25, found that the writing software presented her with a warning message, according to The Wall Street Journal. "This document may contain forbidden content. Access has been suspended." the message had read. She said that she had written more than a million words. "I freaked out... I had written more than a million words, and now I couldn't open it," Gu said.

The software in question was WPS, a word processing program that's part of China's most downloaded domestically produced suite of office applications.

Censorship has long been present in China with the country placing severe restrictions on most of the media including print, radio, theatre, film, TV, and of course, social media. Any voice that is on the opposing side of the Chinese Communist Party can be swiftly suppressed.

Gu's panic turned to anger as she wrestled with Kingsoft Office, the maker of the software, to regain control of her work.

She shared her story on a writer's forum, and others relayed her experience on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

According to The Wall Street Journal, her story rocketed to the top of Weibo's list of trending topics on Monday, as users expressed shock and outrage at what she had encountered.

On Monday, Kingsoft issued a statement cited by The Wall Street Journal saying that it had restricted third-party access to an online document that violated China's cyberspace rules.

While in its second statement on Wednesday, Kingsoft pushed back against what it said was a mistaken assumption, embraced by many social media users, that it had interfered with files on a user's hard drive.

The company said it is required by Chinese cybersecurity regulations to examine and approve documents connected online and does so using encryption that protects users' privacy, the media outlet reported.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WPS, WPS Word, Word Processing
Peter Dinklage Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website, Hints at Imminent Launch

Related Stories

WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G First Impressions: Dressed to Impress
  3. iQoo 10, 10 Pro Set to Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo T1x Price in India, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of July 20 Launch
  6. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  8. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Launch on August 10
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Event Highlights: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Celsius Defends Bitcoin Mining Plans, Hopes to Repair Relationship With Customers as Bankruptcy Kicks Off
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  3. Elon Musk ‘Slow-Walking’ Trial Over $44 Billion Deal, Twitter Claims
  4. Mexican President Intercedes on Behalf of Wikileaks’ Julian Assange, Says He Committed No Serious Crime
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two More Tablets in India After Recently Unveiling Oppo Pad Air
  6. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Xbox Game Pass July 2022: Watch Dogs 2, as Dusk Falls, More in Second Half of July
  8. WPS Office Accused of Freezing Document Over Million Words; Violated China Cyberspace Rules, Developer Says
  9. Peter Dinklage Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
  10. Seven Electric Bikes Gutted in Fire in Maharashtra While Charging, No Injuries Reported
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.