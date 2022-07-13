Wordle Will Soon Let Players Link Stats and Streaks Across All Devices

Wordle, the online word-guessing game, which was recently bought by The New York Times from developer Josh Wardle in a seven-figure buyout, is figuring out the most general worry of the users of losing their streaks when switching devices. Wordle will soon have the option to link Wordle stats to the user's free or existing New York Times account. This will save the stats and a player's streak across all devices where users play Wordle. However, the New York Times has not stated any specific date for the arrival of the sync option.

The New York Times has announced via a tweet that Wordle users will soon be going to have an option for syncing their Wordle stats to their free or existing New York Times account. This upcoming option will allow the users to save the stats and streaks across all the devices where they play the game.

As mentioned above, Wordle game owner, the New York Times, has not stated the exact release date for this upcoming syncing option. It can only be speculated that Wordle users might start seeing this option soon.

In February this year, Wordle was made live at a new URL by officially moving over to the New York Times website. After which, the company was recommending Wordle players use the same device and browser to open the game. This migration resulted in multiple players witnessing problems with their game streaks. Users' game streaks were said to get reset back to one.

Undoubtedly, this issue has been acknowledged, and the company is trying to get it resolved soon.

Moreover, in January this year, The New York Times announced the acquisition of Wordle for an "undisclosed price in the low seven figures." Developed by Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle, the game asks players to discover one five-letter word per day in just six tries with the help of some colour-coded clues.