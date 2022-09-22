Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Winzo Games Lawsuit: Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Over Real Money Games Policy

Winzo Games Lawsuit: Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Over Real-Money Games Policy

The Delhi High Court noted that Winzo Games' lawsuit also raises the issue of net neutrality.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 22 September 2022 17:05 IST
Winzo Games Lawsuit: Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Over Real-Money Games Policy

Winzo's revenue in the last financial year was said to be over Rs. 100 crore

Highlights
  • Indian online gaming platform Winzo sued Google
  • Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Google to file its response to the plea
  • Google policy allegedly excluded Winzo's application

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the stand of Google on a lawsuit by an online gaming app against the search engine giant's policy to allow only daily fantasy sports (DFS) and rummy games applications on its app store Google Play while excluding all other games involving real money.

Justice Prathiba M Singh asked Google to file its response to the plea, seeking interim relief, and observed the issue of maintainability of the lawsuit before the intellectual property rights (IRP) division of the high court required further consideration.

“Issue of net neutrality is also raised by the plaintiff. Accordingly, issue notice,” the court said while dealing with the plea which also sought interim relief.

Senior counsel Amit Sibal, appearing for the plaintiff Winzo Games, said that the Google policy, which would roll out on September 28 as a pilot programme, amounted to unfair trade as it deliberately excluded its application, which also offered games of skill to users, along with several others.

He said that Winzo was a leading name in the gaming world and offered various games of skill such as chess and 8-ball pool and its revenue in the last financial year was over Rs. 100 crore.

Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, representing the defendant Google and other related parties, raised objections with regards to the maintainability of the lawsuit, claiming that it involved no IPR or Information Technology Act issues but those of trade and commerce.

He said that Google Play, which previously never provided a platform for any games involving the “money-in, money-out” aspect, was introducing DFS and rummy on account of the Supreme Court declaring the two to be games of skill.

He added that Google Play was not the only app store in the android market.

The court noted that since Winzo also offered DFS and rummy, it was open to it to launch those two games independently on a separate app and then apply to Google to list them on its app store.

The matter would be heard next in November.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play, Winzo Games, Daily fantasy sports, Rummy Games
Intel Evo Platform Gets You Everything You Need in a Sleek and Powerful Laptop

Related Stories

Winzo Games Lawsuit: Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Over Real-Money Games Policy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Live Updates
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Is Live: Best Offers Today
  5. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  6. Realme Narzo 50i Prime Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  9. Google Pixel 7 Series India Launch Confirmed by Google India
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Toyota to Produce Fewer Vehicles in October Due to Semiconductor Shortages: All Details
  2. Ola Electric to Sell Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters in Nepal; Plans Debut in International Markets
  3. Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software
  4. Vivo Y16 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. WhatsApp Pay India Head Manesh Mahatme Said to Quit Firm Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Payments Service
  6. Winzo Games Lawsuit: Delhi High Court Seeks Google's Stance on Lawsuit Over Real-Money Games Policy
  7. Seamless Updates May be Required for Upcoming Phones With Android 13: Mishaal Rahman
  8. Moto Razr 2022 Leaked Marketing Images Hint at Upcoming Global Launch
  9. Ofcom to Investigate Competition in Cloud Computing, Internet Messaging, Smart Devices: Details
  10. Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit's Devout Housewife-Dancer Contests Societal Norms in New Prime Video Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.