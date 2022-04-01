Technology News
WhatsApp Testing 'View Once' Feature for Windows Users, New Pop-Up Menu for Phone Numbers in Chats

WhatsApp for Windows beta 2.2212.2.0 has been released with the ability to view photos and videos shared using the ‘View Once’ feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 1 April 2022 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduced its 'View Once' feature for mobile users last year

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta testers have received a new Windows release
  • The instant messaging app has brought new options for phone numbers
  • WhatsApp has also brought a bug-fix release for beta testers on Android

WhatsApp has started testing a new 'View Once' feature on Windows to let users have the ability to access photos and videos that are meant to be viewed once on the app. It was spotted on a beta release of WhatsApp's Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app that is currently meant for testing purposes. WhatsApp has also separately started testing a new pop-up menu for phone numbers you get in a message to let you choose between dialling the number or adding it to contacts by tapping on it in the chat.

As spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Windows beta 2.2212.2.0 has been released for early testers with the ability to view photos and videos shared using the 'View Once' feature. The beta version, though, doesn't include the option to send media content that can be viewed once.

whatsapp windows view once photos videos update beta screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Windows is seen to be rolling out 'View Once' feature support for beta testers 
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The 'View Once' feature was rolled out to Android and iPhone users last year. It allows users to make the photos and videos they share on WhatsApp disappear from the chat once they are viewed by the recipient. The photos and videos shared using the feature can, however, be saved by the recipient by simply taking their screenshots or screen recording on their devices.

Alongside the beta release for Windows beta testers, WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.8.11 has been released with the pop-up menu that appears once you tap a phone number available in the chat. It gives you the option to dial the number directly using the default app or add it to your contacts list.

In case the phone number is already active on WhatsApp, the menu gives users the ability to chat directly with its user.

WABetaInfo reports that the new pop-up menu is rolling out to some beta testers. A screenshot showing the experience has also been shared by the site. Exact details on when the feature will be available to regular users are yet to be revealed, though.

whatsapp android beta update phone number dialling pop up image wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android is spotted testing a new pop-up menu to show options for phone numbers
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Normally, WhatsApp takes users to the default dialler app once they tap a phone number in the chat.

WABetaInfo has separately reported that WhatsApp has fixed an issue that was resulting in the chat button to appear wrongly in the chats list. It is a part of WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.8.10.

The beta release also shows a green dot in WhatsApp Settings to inform testers about checking the reminder for its Terms of Service update in India. The update is a part of obligations that WhatsApp and other social media companies have due to the new IT rules in the country.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp updated its voice messaging experience by rolling out features including out-of-chat playback and the ability to pick up messages where you left off. The instant messaging app was also recently spotted working on allowing file sharing for files as large as 2GB on Android and iOS and a darker theme specifically for users on iOS 15 and later versions.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp View Once, WhatsApp for Windows, WhatsApp UWP, Windows for Android, WhatsApp, UWP
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Automakers Chasing Tesla Into a Software-Driven Electric Future Rethink Dependence on Suppliers

