WhatsApp Testing Archived Chats Feature for Windows Users

WhatsApp for Windows has been spotted testing an archived chats feature that has been available on mobile devices for some time. The new addition will allow users to hide a particular individual or group chat from their chats list to reduce clutter and organise their conversations in a better way. The feature has been in testing for beta testers on the Universal Windows Platform version of WhatsApp, which is currently under development as a native app designed for Windows 10 and newer Windows operating system versions.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the archived chats feature has been added for testers using the WhatsApp for Windows beta version 2.2213.3.0. The feature allows users to archive and unarchive chats.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo reports that being in a beta version, the archive chats feature is not that smooth, as unarchiving chats doesn't refresh the chats list. As mentioned, the feature is already available on the mobile version of WhatsApp.

The latest beta release also has new icons for Media, Files, Links, Encryption, and Groups that you will see when accessing the chat options.

WhatsApp beta testers can update to the latest version through the Microsoft Store. The new release is, however, not meant for regular users and may introduce bugs if you install it on your Windows device.

That said, WhatsApp may bring the UWP version of its app for Windows computers in the coming future to offer the native experience on Windows 10 and newer operating system versions. The initial development of the UWP app surfaced last year.

Last week, WhatsApp was spotted testing its 'View Once' feature for its UWP version. It was also recently found to be working on a dedicated stickers tab that will be available to Windows 10 and newer devices at a later stage.

In addition to the feature integrations, WhatsApp has apparently been working on introducing reactions for Windows users.