WhatsApp has released a new native desktop app for Windows. Earlier, the instant messaging platform only offered web-based apps for Mac and Windows operating system. WhatsApp claims that the native app will increase reliability and speed. Users will continue to receive notifications and messages even if their smartphone is offline, the company added. The process of logging in via scanning a QR code from a user's phone remains unchanged. WhatsApp's native desktop app for Mac users is currently under development, and only a beta version of the app is available.

In an FAQ page on WhatsApp's official website, the instant messaging platform has announced that the new native WhatsApp app for desktop is now available for Windows users. The new native app is currently live, and can be downloaded via Microsoft's website. Earlier, only web-based apps were available for Windows and Mac operating systems.

WhatsApp claims that the new native app for Windows increases reliability and speed. The company added that it has been designed and optimised for desktop operating systems. Users will continue to receive notifications and messages even if their handset is offline, as per the FAQ page. The process of logging in to the native app for desktop remains unchanged from the web-based app.

After a user has downloaded the new WhatsApp native app for desktop, they should open the instant messaging app on their smartphone. Next, they'll need to tap on More Options on Android phones and Settings on iPhone models. Click on Linked Devices to open the QR Code scanner, and point it towards the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp native app for desktop.

The WhatsApp native app for macOS is currently under development. The company said that users can get early access and test the app by joining the beta programme. Currently, Mac users can use WhatApp Web on a browser or use the web-based WhatsApp app.