Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details

WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details

WhatsApp only offered web-based app for Windows and Mac operating systems so far.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 August 2022 10:34 IST
WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details

WhatsApp claims that the new native app for Windows increases reliability and speed

Highlights
  • WhatsApp claims the native app will increase reliability
  • The release was announced via WhatsApp’s official site
  • The process of logging in remains unchanged

WhatsApp has released a new native desktop app for Windows. Earlier, the instant messaging platform only offered web-based apps for Mac and Windows operating system. WhatsApp claims that the native app will increase reliability and speed. Users will continue to receive notifications and messages even if their smartphone is offline, the company added. The process of logging in via scanning a QR code from a user's phone remains unchanged. WhatsApp's native desktop app for Mac users is currently under development, and only a beta version of the app is available.

In an FAQ page on WhatsApp's official website, the instant messaging platform has announced that the new native WhatsApp app for desktop is now available for Windows users. The new native app is currently live, and can be downloaded via Microsoft's website. Earlier, only web-based apps were available for Windows and Mac operating systems.

WhatsApp claims that the new native app for Windows increases reliability and speed. The company added that it has been designed and optimised for desktop operating systems. Users will continue to receive notifications and messages even if their handset is offline, as per the FAQ page. The process of logging in to the native app for desktop remains unchanged from the web-based app.

After a user has downloaded the new WhatsApp native app for desktop, they should open the instant messaging app on their smartphone. Next, they'll need to tap on More Options on Android phones and Settings on iPhone models. Click on Linked Devices to open the QR Code scanner, and point it towards the QR code displayed on the WhatsApp native app for desktop.

The WhatsApp native app for macOS is currently under development. The company said that users can get early access and test the app by joining the beta programme. Currently, Mac users can use WhatApp Web on a browser or use the web-based WhatsApp app.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Windows, Mac
Elon Musk Tweets About Purchasing Manchester United Football Club, Later Calls It a Joke
Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File Petition to Conduct Union Election

Related Stories

WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  7. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  8. Vivo V25 Pro With Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  10. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12T Pro Gets NBTC Certification, Tipped to Sport 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Russian Court Fines Twitch RUB 2 Million for Streaming Fake Video About War Crimes: Report
  3. House of the Dragon India Release Time Set for 6:30am IST Every Monday
  4. BSF Signs MoU With IRCTC to Ensure Booking Data Safety Under Air E-Ticket Service
  5. Oppo A57s Alleged Renders, Specifications Tipped; Could Feature Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  6. Google Pixel 6 Pro Can Run at 1080p on Android 13 Just Like Pixel 7 Pro: Report
  7. Amazon Removes Key Feature for Many Kindle Users: All You Need to Know
  8. Philips Announces Imminent Departure of CEO Frans Van Houten, Plans to Change Leadership
  9. Federal Reserve Issues Additional Guidelines for Banks Considering Crypto Activities
  10. Google’s Parent Alphabet Is Major Blockchain Investor, Has Poured $1.5 Billion Since September 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.