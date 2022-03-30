Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off

WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off

WhatsApp said that its users on an average send seven billion voice messages every day.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 March 2022 21:02 IST
WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is updating the way you use voice messages on its platform

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is rolling out the new features more broadly to its users
  • Voice messages have received the remember playback addition
  • WhatsApp has added fast playback support for forwarded voice messages

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a series of updates for voice messages to make it easier for people to communicate with their contacts on the platform using voice notes. The updates include features such as the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings, waveform visualisation, out of chat playback, and draft preview that were already available to some users. WhatsApp also introduced a remember playback feature as fast playback on forwarded voice messages. In addition to the feature updates, WhatsApp announced that its users every day send seven billion voice messages on an average.

One of the most useful additions that WhatsApp has brought as a part of its voice message-focused updates is the out of chat playback feature. It lets you listen to your voice messages outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other chats on the app simultaneously. Your active voice message will, though, not run in the background if you leave WhatsApp or switch to a different app.

The feature, which was initially referred to as a global voice message player, was initially spotted in testing among iOS beta testers in January. It was also rolled out to some iPhone users last month. The feature was also recently spotted in development for desktop users.

WhatsApp has also added the ability to pause and resume voice messages that lets you gather your thoughts or just restart your recording in case you're interrupted once. It was rolled out to some users on the iPhone in January and was spotted in beta testing for Android and desktop users in recently.

The next major introduction to voice messages on WhatsApp is waveform visualisation. It brings a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help users follow the recording. The visualisation also appears when you're listening to voice messages you have received from your contacts.

Just like the other features, WhatsApp had been testing waveform visualisation with beta testers on Android and iOS for the last few months.

WhatsApp has additionally brought the remember playback feature to let you pick up your voice messages where you left off when you return to a particular chat after pausing them.

There is also fast playback support on forwarded messages to let you play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster in case of forwarded messages. Previously, WhatsApp introduced fast playback support on regular messages. It was also spotted in beta testing before coming to the general public.

WhatsApp is rolling out the new features for voice messages to all users in the coming weeks. It would, therefore, take some time to reach your device. Nevertheless, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed to get the latest experience as soon as it's available.

In addition to the new features, WhatsApp is also broadening the rollout of draft preview for voice messages to let you listen to them before sending to your contacts. It was initially rolled out to some users in December.

WhatsApp first launched voice messages on its platform back in 2013. It was not commonly used among users in the initial stage as people were primarily using the instant messaging app for sending text messages. However, voice messaging on WhatsApp has picked up fast, which has pushed the Meta-owned service to introduce new updates to improve the experience.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp voice messages, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year

Related Stories

WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
  3. Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch Tipped for April, Storage Variants Leaked
  4. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  5. Realme 9 Series to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Image Sensor
  6. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
  7. How to Watch IPL 2022 Matches Online Live Globally
  8. Mahindra Drops Thar NFTs in First Push into Crypto Space
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 7 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Updates Voice Messages With Out of Chat Playback, Ability to Pick Up Messages Where You Left Off
  2. Intel Arc A350M, A370M Discrete Gaming GPUs for Thin-and-Light Laptops Announced, Desktop GPUs Coming Later This Year
  3. American Pop Artist Jeff Koons to Send Sculptures to the Moon
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Accused Stalker Agrees to Stay Away
  5. FBI Says Russian Hackers Scanning US Energy Systems, pose 'Current' Threat’
  6. Realme 8 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update in India
  7. Russia Draws Up 2 Cases Against Google for Not Removing Banned Content From YouTube
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 Fast Charging Breaking After watchOS 8.5 Update, Some Users Say
  9. UGC Drafts Handbook on 'Digital Hygiene', Details Redefined Protocols for Virtual Classrooms
  10. Binance CEO Chengpeng Zhao Says ‘Crypto Terrible for Avoiding Sanctions’: Here’s Why
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.