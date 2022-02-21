Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing New Voice Calling Interface for Beta Testers on iOS: Report

WhatsApp new voice calling interface has already been rolled out for Android beta testers.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 21 February 2022 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: WABetainfo

WhatsApp new voice calling interface will also have waveforms for group calls

Highlights
  • New voice calling interface was first spotted in December last year
  • It shows a new wallpaper which cannot be edited at the moment
  • WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.5.0.70 brings the new voice calling interface

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new interface for voice calls for select beta testers on iOS. It also carries waveforms for group voice calls. This feature was previously rolled out for select Android beta testers, and was first spotted in December. The news comes a few days after an update for iOS devices including iPhone and iPad models allow users to play voice messages in the background. The update lets users play voice messages and audio files outside of the chat window.

As per a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS beta 22.5.0.70 has brought the updated voice calling interface to some beta testers. The Meta-owned instant messaging app will have a redesigned interface of a group call, and once the new interface is enabled, people can also see real-time voice waveforms to inform users about the active speakers during the call, WABetaInfo said. The redesign is also said to include a wallpaper to voice call interface, which cannot be edited at the moment.

As mentioned, the new voice calling interface was already rolled out for select beta testers on Android earlier this month. The feature is quite similar on both the platforms. WhatsApp was first spotted working on a new voice calling interface back in December.

Recently, WhatsApp released an update for iOS devices that allows the iPhone and some iPad users to play voice messages in the background. The update lets users play voice messages and audio files outside of the chat window. There is no information when this update will be available on Android devices or the Web app.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp voice calls, WhatsApp voice calling, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Bitcoin Prices Fall While Solana Surges as Crypto Market Continues to Reel From Investor Uncertainty

