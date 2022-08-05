WhatsApp is reportedly adding a new security feature to let people protect their accounts from potential scammers. According to a feature tracker, the feature is called Login Approval, and is currently under development. This will build on the two-step verification feature that the instant messaging platform already offers. With this feature, users can receive alerts inside WhatsApp when a user logs in to an account from a different smartphone. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on adding the ability to view past group participants on iOS.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.17.22. The feature tracker has spotted a new security feature called Login Approval, which is currently under development, and could be released as part of a future update.

The rumoured Login Approval feature will send users an in-app alert when another user tries to log in to their accounts from a different smartphone, as per the report. A user will reportedly only be able to log in after approval has been granted from the handset where the account is already logged in from. This feature is said to mitigate the risk of a user's account and information being stolen.

WhatsApp already offers two-step verification feature. The Login Approval feature can reportedly also protect users in case they have inadvertently shared their six-digit security code. As per the alleged screenshots shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, the alert also displays the time when the log in attempt was made and also information about the phone.

According to a recent report, WhatsApp is also working on adding the ability to view past group members with a beta version of its iOS client. The said update was reportedly released to a limited number of beta testers. A wider roll out of the feature to more beta testers can happen in the coming weeks, the report added.