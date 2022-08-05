Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report

WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report

The Login Approval feature could mitigate the risk of a user’s account and information being stolen.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 5 August 2022 20:50 IST
WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp already offers two-step verification feature

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s Login Approval Feature could send users in-app alerts
  • The WhatsApp alerts could also show users relevant security information
  • The feature is under development, could be released in a future update

WhatsApp is reportedly adding a new security feature to let people protect their accounts from potential scammers. According to a feature tracker, the feature is called Login Approval, and is currently under development. This will build on the two-step verification feature that the instant messaging platform already offers. With this feature, users can receive alerts inside WhatsApp when a user logs in to an account from a different smartphone. Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is working on adding the ability to view past group participants on iOS.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is rolling out the WhatsApp beta version 2.22.17.22. The feature tracker has spotted a new security feature called Login Approval, which is currently under development, and could be released as part of a future update.

The rumoured Login Approval feature will send users an in-app alert when another user tries to log in to their accounts from a different smartphone, as per the report. A user will reportedly only be able to log in after approval has been granted from the handset where the account is already logged in from. This feature is said to mitigate the risk of a user's account and information being stolen.

WhatsApp already offers two-step verification feature. The Login Approval feature can reportedly also protect users in case they have inadvertently shared their six-digit security code. As per the alleged screenshots shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, the alert also displays the time when the log in attempt was made and also information about the phone.

According to a recent report, WhatsApp is also working on adding the ability to view past group members with a beta version of its iOS client. The said update was reportedly released to a limited number of beta testers. A wider roll out of the feature to more beta testers can happen in the coming weeks, the report added.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Login Approval
White Hat Hackers Return $9 Million to Nomad After $190 Million Exploit Wrecks Cross-Chain Bridge

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  8. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 5 Crore Complaints Received Against Telcos Over Mobile Services in FY22, MoS Communications Says
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Design, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  3. WhatsApp Working on Login Approval Feature to Improve Account Security: Report
  4. White Hat Hackers Return $9 Million to Nomad After $190 Million Exploit Wrecks Cross-Chain Bridge
  5. ColorOS 13 to Release Globally This Month; Reno 8 Series to Get the Update in September: Report
  6. Nykaa Reports Profit Jump, Acquires LBB to Sharpen Position as Discovery-Led Retailer
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
  8. Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  10. Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.