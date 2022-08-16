WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a beta build of its Android client on Tuesday. This version is said to include an undo delete message feature. It allows users to recover accidentally deleted messages in a chat. This feature is said to be available to a limited number of beta testers. The Meta-owned platform is expected to begin a wider rollout of this feature in the coming weeks. As per a recent report, WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature that enables users to hide their phone numbers from other members of a sub-group of a community on the app.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, users will now get a snackbar at the bottom of the screen after a message is removed with the Delete for Me option. This new bar is said to give users the option to recover the deleted message within a few seconds.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The Meta-owned platform is said to be rolling out WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13 update for a limited number of beta testers. The company is expected to roll out the feature to more users over the coming weeks.

As per a recent report, this feature was first spotted in WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.22.13.5. It was reportedly not available to beta testers at that time. WhatsApp could also bring this feature to its iOS and desktop versions in the future.

In related news, WhatsApp could be working on a new privacy feature that is said to allow users to share their contact number with certain sub-groups of a community on the app. The feature said to be called 'phone number sharing' will be turned off by default. After turning on this feature the contact number of a user will be automatically hidden from all members of a specific community's sub-group. Users will be able to share their number with a sub-group of users if they choose. This feature was said to be spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.17.23, and is currently not available to users who are on the beta channel.