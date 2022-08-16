Technology News
WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report

WhatsApp is expected to make this feature widely available in the coming weeks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 August 2022 23:59 IST
WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp users will get a new snackbar with the ‘Undo’ option after deleting a message

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is rolling out this update for limited beta testers
  • It was previously spotted on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.13.5
  • WhatsApp is said to be working on phone number sharing feature as well

WhatsApp has reportedly started rolling out a beta build of its Android client on Tuesday. This version is said to include an undo delete message feature. It allows users to recover accidentally deleted messages in a chat. This feature is said to be available to a limited number of beta testers. The Meta-owned platform is expected to begin a wider rollout of this feature in the coming weeks. As per a recent report, WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature that enables users to hide their phone numbers from other members of a sub-group of a community on the app.

According to a report by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, users will now get a snackbar at the bottom of the screen after a message is removed with the Delete for Me option. This new bar is said to give users the option to recover the deleted message within a few seconds.

whatsapp beta undo delete message wabetaInfo whatsapp_beta_undo_delete_message_wabetaInfo

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The Meta-owned platform is said to be rolling out WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13 update for a limited number of beta testers. The company is expected to roll out the feature to more users over the coming weeks.

As per a recent report, this feature was first spotted in WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.22.13.5. It was reportedly not available to beta testers at that time. WhatsApp could also bring this feature to its iOS and desktop versions in the future.

In related news, WhatsApp could be working on a new privacy feature that is said to allow users to share their contact number with certain sub-groups of a community on the app. The feature said to be called 'phone number sharing' will be turned off by default. After turning on this feature the contact number of a user will be automatically hidden from all members of a specific community's sub-group. Users will be able to share their number with a sub-group of users if they choose. This feature was said to be spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.17.23, and is currently not available to users who are on the beta channel.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, Android, Whatsapp Beta Update
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says

