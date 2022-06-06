Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features

WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a second 6-digit verification code when logging in from a new device.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 6 June 2022 13:15 IST
WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features

WhatsApp’s new double verification feature could prevent account theft

Highlights
  • WhatsApp might increase the file-sharing size limit to up to 2GB
  • These features are supposedly still under development
  • WhatsApp is testing new feature to reinstate splash screen on Android 12

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new undo option for deleted messages. This new feature is supposed to come in handy when users accidentally select the 'Delete for Me' options, instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. It is purportedly under development and not yet available to beta testers on Android. Furthermore, the Meta-owned messaging platform could soon get a double verification security feature. Recent beta updates are also said to include a new splash screen for Android 12 and support for sharing up to a 2GB document.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, a new pop-up bar will appear at the bottom of the screen for a few seconds after a user deletes a message using the 'Delete for Me' option. This pop-up bar is said to include the 'Undo' button, which would allow users to retrieve the deleted message. Users would then be able to select the 'Delete for Everyone' option if that's what they initially intended. This new 'Undo' button was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.22.13.5, but is not currently visible to testers. This feature might soon also find its way to the iOS and desktop versions of the app.

In related news, WhatsApp could also soon get a double verification feature. This security feature is said to ask users for a second 6-digit code when trying to register the application on a different device. It is expected to prevent users from getting their accounts stolen. As per a recent report, the company is also rolling out the ability to share files up to 2GB in size with WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.13.6. It is supposedly being released for a limited number of users. It should be noted that without this update, WhatsApp users can only share documents up to 100MB in size.

Another WhatsApp Android beta update bearing the version number 2.22.13.8 is also rolling out. It is said to be specifically aimed at reinstating the splash screen of the app launch animation on Android 12, which uses a default SplashScreen API. This update supposedly disables the Android 12-generated splash screen to display the original launch animation.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, Android, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for Android Beta
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Twitter, YouTube Asked to Remove Perfume Advertisements: I&B Ministry
Bezos' Blue Origin Said to Have Completed Fifth Crewed Flight Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  3. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Oppo K10 5G Set to Launch in India on June 8: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
  8. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G GO Render Leaked Online, Suggests Dual Rear Camera Setup, Fingerprint Scanner
  2. Bezos' Blue Origin Said to Have Completed Fifth Crewed Flight Launch
  3. WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Undo Deleted Messages, Double Login Verification, More Features
  4. Twitter, YouTube Asked to Remove Perfume Advertisements: I&B Ministry
  5. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tipped to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Display 
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Leaked on Torrents, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas
  7. Oppo K10 5G Confirmed to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  8. Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court
  9. China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly
  10. From BTC to DOGE and SHIB, Most Altcoins Swell With Gains Despite Stablecoins Seeing Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.