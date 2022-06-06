WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new undo option for deleted messages. This new feature is supposed to come in handy when users accidentally select the 'Delete for Me' options, instead of 'Delete for Everyone'. It is purportedly under development and not yet available to beta testers on Android. Furthermore, the Meta-owned messaging platform could soon get a double verification security feature. Recent beta updates are also said to include a new splash screen for Android 12 and support for sharing up to a 2GB document.

According to a report by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, a new pop-up bar will appear at the bottom of the screen for a few seconds after a user deletes a message using the 'Delete for Me' option. This pop-up bar is said to include the 'Undo' button, which would allow users to retrieve the deleted message. Users would then be able to select the 'Delete for Everyone' option if that's what they initially intended. This new 'Undo' button was reportedly spotted in WhatsApp's Android beta version 2.22.13.5, but is not currently visible to testers. This feature might soon also find its way to the iOS and desktop versions of the app.

In related news, WhatsApp could also soon get a double verification feature. This security feature is said to ask users for a second 6-digit code when trying to register the application on a different device. It is expected to prevent users from getting their accounts stolen. As per a recent report, the company is also rolling out the ability to share files up to 2GB in size with WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.13.6. It is supposedly being released for a limited number of users. It should be noted that without this update, WhatsApp users can only share documents up to 100MB in size.

Another WhatsApp Android beta update bearing the version number 2.22.13.8 is also rolling out. It is said to be specifically aimed at reinstating the splash screen of the app launch animation on Android 12, which uses a default SplashScreen API. This update supposedly disables the Android 12-generated splash screen to display the original launch animation.