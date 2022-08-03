Technology News
Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR Can Now Book Cab via Chatbot on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can book an Uber ride by messaging to Uber’s business account number.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2022 19:38 IST
Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR Can Now Book Cab via Chatbot on WhatsApp

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber launched a pilot in Lucknow in December 2021

Highlights
  • The feature is open for both new and existing users
  • No need to download Uber app for booking a cab
  • Uber's official chatbot on WhatsApp is powered by Infobip

Uber has announced that it has launched and extended its partnership with WhatsApp, which will now allow users in Delhi NCR to book a ride via a chatbot on the instant messaging app. Riders will no longer need to download or use the Uber app for booking a ride, and everything will be managed within the WhatsApp chat interface. The feature was first launched as a pilot in Lucknow in December 2021, and now it is being rolled out to a wider audience.

Uber announced that it has officially launched and expanded the WhatsApp to Ride (WA2R) product feature for users in Delhi NCR. Users in one of Uber's top cities globally by volume, can now use WhatsApp for user registration, booking of a ride, and getting a trip receipt. They are not needed to download the Uber app for the same. Users can choose from English and Hindi languages to book a cab on WhatsApp.

As per WhatsApp the Lucknow Pilot revealed that “the WA2R audience is younger than the average Uber App user with almost 50 percent of them being less than 25 years old. The fact that 33 percent of the inbounds during this pilot were received from new users shows the potential of new user acquisition through this partnership.”

How to book an Uber cab via WhatsApp

  1. A new or existing user who has registered with only a phone number on Uber can book a ride via WhatsApp.
  2. They can send ‘Hi' on Whatsapp to +91 7292000002, or Click to Whatsapp (Mobile phone only), or scan the code below.
  3. Users will be asked to provide pickup and drop off locations.
  4. Users will also receive upfront fare information and the driver's expected time of arrival.
  5. They can then confirm their ride.

uber qr code qr code

Photo Credit: Uber

Uber's official chatbot on WhatsApp is powered by Infobip and the feature is built on the WhatsApp Business Platform. Furthermore, the Meta-owned platform says that riders will get the same safety features and insurance protection as those who book trips via the Uber app directly. These include the name of the driver, licence plate of the car, ability to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point, and ability to speak to the driver anonymously using a masked number.

“The WhatsApp chat flow will inform the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies (type help on-trip). If the user selects the ‘emergency' option while on the trip, they will receive an inbound call from Uber's customer support team. Uber riders will also have access to its safety line number to call, if needed, until 30 mins after the trip ends. This video explains the WA2R flow while booking an Uber ride,” Uber said.

The ride-hailing platform also said that future product iterations of WA2R will allow existing users of the Uber app to also book trips through WhatsApp.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Uber, WhatsApp, WhatsApp to Ride
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Passkeys to Put an End to Passwords in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura

Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR Can Now Book Cab via Chatbot on WhatsApp
